Chhattisgarh Cong joins ‘Rahul for party president’ chorus, passes resolution

A day after the Rajasthan Congress unanimously passed an informal resolution for the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as party president, the Chattisgarh unit followed suit. Such a show of support for Rahul won’t have any direct bearing on the party president election, which is scheduled for next month.

On Sunday, more than 307 newly appointed state Congress members gathered at Rajeev Bhawan in Raipur to appoint a state president and treasurer. Also in attendance were state in-charge PL Punia, state unit chief Mohan Markam who finished his three-year tenure, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and other Cabinet ministers.

“Two resolutions were passed with unanimous consent. First, that party president Sonia Gandhi would appoint the state president and treasurer. Second, that Rahul Gandhi be appointed as the national president of the party,” Punia, who was expected to start touring the constituencies where Congress did not win in 2018 from Sunday, told the media.

Talking to reporters, Baghel said he had moved the resolution for appointing Gandhi as the party’s president, which was seconded by Markam, Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, and ministers TS Singh Deo, Shivkumar Dahariya and Premsai Singh Tekam.

Baghel said, “The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee today passed the resolution (to make Rahul Gandhi president) and the party’s Rajasthan unit has also done this. If similar resolutions are passed in other states, then Rahul ji should rethink it (his decision not to take charge of the Congress) as the party’s presidential election is nearing. Keeping in view the sentiments of all party workers, I think Rahul ji will agree (to become party chief),” he said.

Baghel said he and others also seconded another resolution moved by the PCC chief to authorise the Congress president to appoint the party’s state chief and other office-bearers.

Markam said, “We have decided to go forward as per Sonia ji’s wishes, unanimously.”

These resolutions are being passed to meet the requirement of the Congress constitution to complete the process of election of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates before the election for the top post. Some sections in the party have expressed concern about state units passing such resolutions. One leader from the G-23 camp recently said that state units passing resolutions and asking the Gandhis to be at the helm would vitiate and influence the election process.

Congress Central Election Authority chairperson Madhusudan Mistry earlier said that resolutions passed by the PCCs authorising the incoming AICC president to appoint the party’s state unit chiefs and nominate All India Congress Committee delegates would have no bearing on the Congress president elections, for which the nomination window will begin on September 24.

Mistry also clarified that resolutions passed by PCCs supporting any particular leader as Congress chief would also be informal in nature.

The Congress last month said the election for the president’s post would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19. If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself. The last time an election for the top party post was held was in November 2000.

(With PTI inputs)