In last Budget before polls, Chhattisgarh recalls a 2018 promise, announces unemployment allowance

Presenting the last Budget of his tenure on Monday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel fulfilled a 2018 poll promise by announcing a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 whose annual family income is below Rs 2.5 lakh. A provision of Rs 250 crore has been made (for this purpose), he added. The estimated number of such youth is believed to be 19 lakh plus.

Similarly, on March 3, the Jharkhand government set a target of providing skill training to 1.4 lakh youth under the Mukhyamantri Sarathi Yojana scheme. In the first six months of the training period, the government promised an allowance of Rs 1,000 to men and Rs 1,500 to women and persons with disabilities.

Several states have introduced schemes, including allowances, dealing with unemployment and labour issues, which fall under the Concurrent list.

Kerala was among the first states to have introduced an unemployment allowance, in 1982. Those registered for the scheme under the state’s employment exchange are paid Rs 120 per month.

“The annual family income limit for applying to the Unemployment Allowance Scheme is fixed as Rs.12,000/-. The personal monthly income of the applicant should not be above Rs.100/- per month,” the website of the Employment Department, a state government department under the Ministry of Labour and Rehabilitation, notes.

More recently, in February 2019, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan introduced a scheme for unemployed youth between the ages of 21 to 35, called Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana. At present, the allowance is Rs 4,000 for men and Rs 4,500 for women, transpersons and persons with disability.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Anita Bhadel during Question Hour in the Rajasthan House on February 28, Ashok Chandna, the Minister of State for Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship, said that 18.4 lakh individuals in the state were registered with the scheme as on February 1, 2022.

While Rajasthan has revised the allowances – these started with unemployed men getting Rs 3,000 and women getting Rs 3,500 – in some other states, the amount has remained the same since long.

In January this year, an RTI reply in Punjab revealed that the government had not increased unemployed allowance for the past three decades. Unemployed youth are entitled to Rs 5 and Rs 7 per day unemployment allowance in the state.

According to the information procured from the office of Employment Generation Skill Development and Training Centre, Hoshiarpur, the unemployment allowance for undergraduates was Rs 150 per month and Rs. 200 for graduates and post-graduates in 1990-91 and it was still the same till December 2022. Persons with disability (visually disabled, speech and hearing impaired), undergraduates and graduates are entitled to Rs 450 and Rs 600 per month, respectively.

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, through a programme launched by the Congress in 2017, 10 plus two or above educated eligible youth have been getting Rs 1,000 per month as unemployment allowance, while the physically challenged – having 50 per cent or more permanent disability – unemployed youth get Rs 1,500 per month for a duration of two years.

The Tamil Nadu government provides unemployment assistance for three years subject to eligibility conditions like age limit and income through its assistance scheme launched in 2006. The state’s Department of Employment and Training notes: “The annual income criteria for eligibility is Rs.72,000/- per annum and maximum age limit is 40 years. Age limit is 45 years for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. Unemployment assistance of Rs.200/- per month is given to SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) failed, Rs.300/ for SSLC passed, Rs.400/- for HSC and Rs.600/- for Graduates. This amount is being credited to the beneficiaries account through ECS in every quarter.”

The Trinamool Congress government under Mamata Banerjee launched the Yuvasree scheme in 2013 to provide financial assistance to unemployed youth. The eligible applicant receives Rs 1,500 on a monthly basis.