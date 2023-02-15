Chhattisgarh BJP chief: ‘Why are only our leaders getting killed?… This shows Cong is scared, Baghel sees CM chair wobbling’

With three BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, Bijapur, and Narayanpur districts killed by suspected Maoists in less than a week, state BJP chief and MP Arun Sao on Monday alleged that a “political conspiracy” was at play and demanded an inquiry by an independent agency. The allegation drew a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Sao asks why only leaders from his party were being targeted. He speaks about the law-and-order situation in Chhattisgarh, how the murders have affected the BJP’s campaign on the ground, and the way forward for his party. Excerpts:

On what basis are you alleging that the murders of the BJP functionaries are an outcome of a political conspiracy by the Congress?

There is a lot of anger towards Congress, which is slipping. The BJP’s activism has increased in the Bastar region. Hence, the Congress is scared. If you see the four men targeted (three murders and a road accident as per the police) targeted were leaders in their respective districts. So why only leaders of the BJP? The ones targeted were actively carrying out BJP activities ahead of the elections. The reason behind the killings is to silence BJP workers in those districts. Hence, we believe it is a political conspiracy by the Congress and they are the ones who are behind the murders. They are doing this to come back to power.

Why do you say that the Congress is feeling threatened by the BJP?

The ruthless murders are a testimony that Congress feels threatened by us. These are targeted killings. The way BJP’s activities are increasing, Baghel sees his CM chair wobbling. The general public in Bastar is unhappy with the Congress. The deaths of our leaders show they (Congress) are scared. The Congress has not done any groundwork, they have just spread false narratives and rumours. All development work is at a standstill, there is corruption everywhere and all government servants are protesting. They have not kept their manifesto promises and people are angry. They know they will not be able to face the public.

Are BJP leaders being targeted for implementing Central government policies such as the iron ore mine in Narayanpur and a dam project in Dantewada?

We will have to think in this direction. But people can give 10 reasons now. We are asking why only our leaders are being targeted. Also, we have always said the law-and-order system has completely failed and due to this BJP is facing a bloodbath. Within one month four murders and the third murder in the last six days!

You alleged that the security of BJP leaders had been compromised but Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the security cover of BJP leaders was not reduced.

The fact remains that the Congress government has failed to provide security to our workers.

What precautions is the BJP taking now during campaigning?

All our workers have been asked to take precautionary measures while carrying out party activities. A lot of things are being done but due to the prevailing circumstances, it will not be appropriate for me to disclose anything.

What message has been received from seniormost party leaders in the wake of these murders?

We are constantly in touch with them. Our party president J P Nadda ji visited Bastar and he knows all the problems we are facing. He visited Narayanpur and attended the last rites of our leader Sagar Sahu and met his family. The law-and-order situation is in the hands of the state government and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure such murders do not take place.

Is the Centre taking up this issue with the state government?

The Central government is helping the state government in every way possible but the latter must take the lead as policy-making and maintaining peace are in the hands of the state government. But the state government has completely failed.

How have these murders affected the campaigning activities of the BJP?

There should be a free-and-fair environment for conducting an election. But when such incidents happen repeatedly, they have an impact on the public and political workers. In conclusion, why are only BJP leaders being targeted? The ones targeted were senior leaders in districts. Our activities are continuously going on and we were taking Chhattisgarh towards peace and changing its environment over the last 15 years but due to the failure of Congress in four years, they are taking it back to violent days which is not good for Chhattisgarh’s future.

How is the anti-Maoist campaign going on in Chhattisgarh and has the Congress gone slow on it?

Yes, due to this the Congress people in Bastar are unhappy. The kind of statements being made by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeeta Ranjan or others show sympathy towards Naxals and they are siding with Maoists calling them innocent. These violent incidents and the reaction of Congress leaders show that they will again end peace and calm in Chhattisgarh. This is a very sensitive issue and many things we cannot speak about.

What is the way forward for the BJP?

We will protest and fight democratically against the government. The sacrifice of our BJP leaders shall not go in vain. We will force the state government to discharge its duties and strive for peace. We will go to the court of public opinion, protest democratically, and expose the politics being done by the Congress.