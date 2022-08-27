Berozgari hits flashpoint in Chhattisgarh as BJP bets on youth ahead of 2023 polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, Bhupesh Baghel, has apologised to the people over the “nuisance” and “disruption” caused by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s protest in Raipur.

Thousands of BJP workers and leaders held a rally in Raipur last Wednesday to gherao CM Baghel’s residence in protest against the Congress government’s policies and “failures”, especially on the employment front. The protest was called by the state Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing, with BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya leading it.

About 15,000 BJP activists had reportedly joined the rally, with the police deploying about 3,000 personnel to maintain law and order.

In a first, the Raipur police had set up 6 multi-layered barricades, using metal sheets and shipping containers, on various roads leading to the CM’s house. They thwarted the BJP protesters’ attempts to reach the CM’s house from different directions. Of the six groups of protesters, only one could reach near the CM house before getting detained.

The protesters also clashed with the police which used force to tackle them. Raipur SP Prashant Agrawal said, “As many as 461 protesters, including state BJP chief and MP Arun Sao, MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, MP Sunil Soni were formally detained under preventive measures and taken to central jail premises here, from where they were released unconditionally.”

The police registered FIRs against the BJP protesters for alleged destruction of public property and hindering public servants among other charges that included the damage caused to the name plate of Chhattisgarh Congress president Mohan Markam at his house.

The Congress dismissed the BJP’s protest as a “flop show”, with the party leaders, including CM Baghel, apologising to the public for any “inconvenience” it might have caused to them. Slamming the BJP for its “destructive behaviour”, Baghel reportedly said, “This is the first time a political party has misbehaved with police in Chhattisgarh, abusing them. And our policemen stood smiling, in extreme tolerance.”

While the Congress described the police action against the protesters as a move to “uphold the rule of law”, veteran BJP leader and ex-CM Raman Singh warned against harassing the BJP members. Targeting the Baghel government over rising berozgari (unemployment) and corruption in the state as well as its alleged failures in fulfilling the promises the Congress had made in its election manifesto in the 2018 Assembly elections, the state BJP had been planning the Raipur agitation for weeks as a culmination to the BJYM’s protests in various other districts over the past couple of months.

“Some Congress leaders are now saying they never made any promises (for the 2018 polls), but people don’t forget. Chhattisgarh has never seen such a cowardly and liar government,” Raman Singh, 70, said.

By holding this mega protest, the BJP has clearly signalled that it has started gearing up for the Assembly elections due in November 2023. The saffron party seems intent on changing its image in the state, projecting its youth leadership. Earlier this month, the BJP appointed Sao, 53, as the state party president and Narayan Chandel, 57, as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Making its outreach to youth voters, the party held its Wednesday protest over unemployment by putting its youth wing at the forefront.

Countering the BJP, state agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey claimed that the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh was 22 per cent during the previous Raman Singh-led BJP government, which declined to 0.78 per cent under the Congress rule. “The data clearly shows that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh is at the top in the country in terms of providing employment to the youth,” he said, asking why the agitation was being held in the state which has the “lowest unemployment rate”.

Attacking the BJP-led Central government, Choubey asked when would the BJYM gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi as “the Modi dispensation has failed to fulfil its election promise of providing two crore jobs to youth every year”.