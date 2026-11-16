‘Bengal for Biharis?’: Trinamool MP’s Chhath remark, BJP’s ‘divisive’ counter

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee’s remarks on Chhath celebrations in West Bengal, in which he said Bengalis are now “second-category citizens” in the state, have drawn a sharp response from the ruling BJP. This comes after Railway stations in Bengal were decorated for Chhath and festive songs were played to mark the festival.

Speaking to the media in Delhi on Friday, Banerjee said, “West Bengal is for Bengalis or for Biharis? That is the question now. Sanatan Dharma means to cut off Bengalis and establish aggressive Biharis. This is the big question.”

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“Bengalis are finished. BJP will finish Bengalis. When I was coming (to Delhi) in Rajdhani (Express), I saw Howrah station. I was shocked. During Durga Puja, they don’t decorate it like this. During Durga Puja, many Bengalis come from outside. But such arrangements are not made for them,” said the Lok Sabha MP from Sreerampur.

“Bengalis are now second category public (in West Bengal). Very shortly, Bengalis will become third category. Those who wanted Poribartan (change) now see how Bengalis have come down. Aggressive Biharis wanted the change most. Biharis are grabbing everything. Non-Bengalis are grabbing everything,” he added.

Ahead of Chhath, Eastern and South Eastern Railways ran special trains and put crowd management measures in place across Bengal. The arrangements included converting a part of Howrah station into a passenger holding area and playing devotional songs at Kolkata station.

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In a post on X, Eastern Railway said the arrangement was to ensure a “comfortable and organised waiting experience for Chhath-bound passengers”. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders were seen participating in Chhath festivities on riverbanks. Banerjee’s statement has now drawn severe criticism from BJP leaders and cabinet ministers in Bengal.

Stations in Kolkata were decorated ahead of Chhath celebrations. Courtesy: Eastern Railway Stations in Kolkata were decorated ahead of Chhath celebrations. Courtesy: Eastern Railway

What BJP leaders said

State transport minister Arjun Singh told the media, “Kalyan Banerjee ji has lost his mental balance. It was a Bengali, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded Jana Sangh and saved Bengal from becoming Pakistan. Mamata Banerjee used to participate in prayers on Red Road during Eid. Mamata Banerjee is finished, and to survive, such people (Banerjee), who abuse Biharis and religion, have been brought forward.”

“Is it Bengali culture to stop Durga Visarjan for Muharram? They do divisive politics and nothing else. Had they worked in the interest of Bengalis, 15 years of Trinamool rule and 34 years of Left rule would have done something good for Bengal. People of various cultures contribute towards the country… Everyone has the right to participate in their festival and it is the duty of the government to stand with them. But Trinamool and Left didn’t do their duty,” Indranil Khan, Bengal sports minister, told the media.

State urban development Minister Agnimitra Paul said, “Trinamool Congress has been practising divisive and negative practices for the last 15 years. Bengal’s culture is not divisive. We celebrate all festivities. This time Durga Puja was celebrated like never before. Now Jagadhatri Puja is being celebrated in a grand manner… Why shouldn’t we do the same for Chhath Puja? Those people are also Indians. Now people of Bengal, be it Biharis or Muslims, all are looking for development.”

Banerjee’s remarks play out against the backdrop of the Trinamool Congress’s “outsider” offensive against the BJP. Trinamool repeatedly framed elections in Bengal as a political contest between Bengali identity and “outsiders”.

Trinamool leaders led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have earlier said top BJP leaders do not understand Bengal’s icons, history, or culture. Even during the 2026 assembly poll, which it lost, Trinamool’s campaign tried to paint the BJP as a party controlled from Delhi and Mamata Banerjee as a “daughter of the soil”.