Hemmed in, Chandrababu Naidu’s appeal: ‘Vote for TDP … If we don’t win, 2024 may be my last election’

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Assembly elections in 2024 will be his last if people do not vote his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to power.

In an emotional appeal to people at an event in Kurnool on Wednesday night, Naidu said, “Will you bless me? If I have to continue in politics, then you have to elect the party to power. If I have to stay in politics, go to the Assembly, and ensure justice for Andhra Pradesh then you have to elect TDP in 2024. Unless you ensure our victory in the next election, that may be my last election.”

Naidu, 72, asked the audience, “Will you bless me? Do you trust me?” The former CM has represented Kuppam in Chittoor district since 1989 but his hold over the constituency has been weakening and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the ruling party, has been manoeuvring to wrest control of the TDP chief’s home turf.

Last November, Naidu vowed not to enter the Assembly after accusing the ministers of the YSRCP-led government of verbally abusing his wife Bhuvaneshwari and launching personal attacks on him. He reiterated on Wednesday that he would go to the Assembly only if the TDP returned to power. “I want to and I will set the state back on the track of progress and hand it over to future leaders,” he said. “I will set things right in the state. I have done this before and I will do it again. And the condition of the state should be discussed in every household.”

Hitting back at YSRCP leaders who claimed that he had aged, Naidu said he was physically fit and feeling great. He said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are of the same age while US President Joe Biden is 79 years old.

“YSRCP claims that TDP will stop all the freebie schemes if the TDP returns to power. I want to assure you that the TDP will, in fact, do much better. I will develop the state and create wealth. We will implement better welfare schemes because we will generate revenue. Unlike Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we will give better welfare schemes without having to borrow heavily,” he said.

Reacting to Naidu’s appeal, YSRCP spokesperson and Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said the state would not lose anything if Naidu did not get elected in 2024. “Naidu already knows his fate and that of the TDP. They will be decimated. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s welfare schemes touch crores of households in the state and they want them to continue with Jagan as the CM. The state is not going to lose anything if Naidu does not come to power,’’ he said.

Vote share down

Naidu’s appeal comes at a time when Jagan Reddy is pressuring party leaders and the cadre to ensure the TDP is completely wiped out in the next elections. The CM has said the ruling aims to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the state. In August, when the CM visited Kuppam, Naidu’s home turf, to inaugurate development projects, he said the election battle to win all 175 seats starts from Kuppam.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, which the YSRCP swept, Naidu’s vote percentage for the first time slipped below 60 per cent to 55.18 per cent, with votes split between the Jana Sena and the BJP. The YSRCP’s K Chandramouli received 38 per cent of the votes.

Rise and decline

Naidu who was involved in student politics started his political career with the Congress. He was elected on a Congress ticket for the first time in 1978 from Chandragiri constituency. He was the Cinematography Minister in T Anjaiah’s government and it was during this stint that he met actor NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR. In 1980, Naidu married NTR’s daughter Bhuvaneshwari. In March 1982, NTR founded the TDP and stormed to power in the Assembly elections but Naidu lost from Chandragiri to the TDP candidate. He then joined his father-in-law’s party but did not contest in 1985, preferring to work for the outfit. In 1989, for the first time, he contested from Kuppam and won, and has represented the constituency since then.

Towards the end of August 1995, extreme discontent started brewing against NTR as TDP legislators felt that the party and government were being run by his wife Laxmi Parvati who he had married in 1993. A group of MLAs led by Naidu rebelled and dislodged NTR in a coup and the Kuppam legislator became the CM. Naidu secured a second term after the TDP, under his leadership, swept the elections in 1999, winning 185 of the 294 Assembly seats and 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The TDP became the second-largest party in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that formed the government at the Centre. In 2004, hit by anti-incumbency and the rise of Dr YS Rajashekara Reddy in the Congress, the TDP lost and YSR became the CM. In 2009 too, the TDP did not perform well and Naidu had to be content with playing the role of the Opposition. After YSR’s demise in a chopper crash in September 2009, Jagan Mohan Reddy quit the Congress and launched the YSRCP, posing a formidable challenge to Naidu.

After the state was bifurcated in 2014 and elections were held, the TDP barely managed to win with less than one per cent vote margin, giving Naidu his third term. Naidu embarked on a quest to build a dream capital city at Amaravati but it got stalled for a lack of funds and also because of the sense that Jagan, who toured across the state to meet people, would storm to power in 2019. The TDP won only 23 seats in 2019 and since then Naidu has been in the Opposition. Naidu’s son Lokesh Naidu is the general secretary of the TDP, but the former CM has not made any move to name his successor.