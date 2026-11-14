Chandra Shekhar Aazad: ‘Akhilesh must prove popularity by contesting against Yogi’

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM have announced an alliance, the Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM), for the coming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

In an interview, Aazad speaks about the changing political situation in the state, the INDIA bloc’s reluctance to accommodate smaller outfits and his agenda for the upcoming elections, among other issues. Excerpts:

*How did the alliance with Owaisi come about?

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We had been holding discussions to build a broader alliance that is capable of defeating the BJP. The idea was to bring together communities, which are currently divided, to create a strong political alternative.

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We were open for talks with the INDIA bloc but their leaders’ statements suggested they are prepared to lose rather than accommodate others. This has happened previously too, in 2022 and 2024. There is insecurity (in the INDIA bloc) as we represent a large section of society and have consistently been at the forefront of struggles concerning weaker sections despite not being in power.

Since we were contesting separately, we felt it was important to prevent the split of votes and create a winning combination. Both of us (Owaisi and I) will hit the ground and hold rallies as well as door-to-door campaigns.

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(L-R) Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) National President Chandra Shekhar Aazad and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a press conference to announce the formation of the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ (Credit: PTI photo) (L-R) Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) National President Chandra Shekhar Aazad and AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a press conference to announce the formation of the ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ (Credit: PTI photo)

*What social arithmetic are you banking on?

In several (of the state’s 403 Assembly constituencies), Dalits, OBCs and Muslims collectively account for 70-75% of the population. The number goes up to 80% in some places. We can build a broad social alliance if we field candidates strategically.

* Will the SPM’s entry turn UP’s electoral contest into a triangular one?

Yes, in a majority of the seats. The voters are not foolish and understand electoral calculations. For years, certain communities have overwhelmingly voted in favour of the Opposition… but what has the outcome been? People’s confidence declines when they make repeated efforts but do not see results.

People are now looking for a winning combination. They understand “ek aur ek gyarah bann sakta hai (one plus one can be 11)”. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, people understood the political calculation despite the ruling party and Opposition putting their full strength against me.

* There is a belief that Muslim voters will support whoever appears best placed to defeat the BJP…

What does the Samajwadi Party (SP) have to offer beyond the minority vote, particularly in western UP? Which other social group can it bring together?

In 2022, (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary was with them. This time he is not. Leaders such as Swami Prasad Maurya (Rashtriya Soshit Samaj Party chief), Dharam Singh Saini (BJP leader), Sanjay Chauhan and Keshav Dev Maurya were also with them at different times. Where are they now?

* What has changed since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

A lot has changed. They (SP and Congress) believed that our voters shifted towards them as we contested only two seats – Nagina and Domariyaganj. The results would have been different had we contested the remaining seats. We won Nagina and came third in Domariyaganj, securing more votes than the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Our supporters voted for the Opposition because they wanted to defeat the BJP. That does not mean they have permanently become their voters. Now, our voters want to bring their own party to power.

I have travelled across the state for the past two-and-a-half years and held more rallies than the ruling party as well as the Opposition combined.

* Does the BSP’s decline make space for you?

The BSP is unlikely to retain its vote. With the SPM, voters have a stronger alternative. They will not waste their vote if they believe that a winning combination is available.

In some constituencies where we are strong, a direct BJP-SPM contest could be on the cards. The November 26 Lucknow rally will be an important indicator of the public mood. We are open to ally with the BSP but it is up to them to decide.

* How are your promises different from those other parties are making?

We are not talking just about free education but free, fair and quality education. We will also introduce an annual examination calendar, ensuring timely examinations and declaration of results.

A middle-class family spends around Rs 10,000 a month to educate a child in a private school as government schools have failed to provide quality education. Poor families cannot afford that too. My father was a teacher and I believe the entire structure would be sustainable if the foundation is strong. Primary education is particularly important as it is the time when a child’s intellectual development takes place.

Government schools lack teachers and basic infrastructure… We want to ensure quality education at every level. No student should be forced to take loans to pursue their dreams.

* Will your suggestion that children of government employees and public representatives must study in government schools be a part of your education policy?

Yes. Irrespective of position, children of government employees and elected representatives must be part of the same education system that they are responsible for running.

Earlier, orders to this effect were passed but not implemented due to lack of political will.

*What will be your key promises as the SPM’s CM face?

Free, fair and quality education, healthcare, and nasha bandi (Prohibition). We will strengthen government hospitals by addressing shortage of doctors, staff, beds and equipment. Action on drugs is important to protect young people and families from the social and economic consequences of substance abuse. We will also focus on employment generation and want district-level industries and more opportunities for women.

* Would you field candidates from families who have faced atrocities?

(Murdered businessman) Vinod Sahni’s wife has agreed to contest. We want families that have faced injustice to enter mainstream politics and become symbols of courage.

We are also in touch with the Hathras rape victim’s family but they have certain apprehensions, which is understandable. We do not want them to feel that we are using their daughter’s tragedy for political gains. Their participation needs to be voluntary.

* The SPM has been accused of being BJP’s B-team…

Such statements come when someone feels politically threatened. If one party is labelled B-team because it contests against another, the same logic can be applied to several parties. We are fighting an ideological battle and working to take forward ideas of social reformers. The fact that SP leaders are expressing concern about my political future shows they are worried about the SPM.

* Are you still open to join hands with the INDIA bloc?

We welcome anyone who wants to join the SPM but what exactly is the INDIA bloc today? Several parties that were a part of the broader arrangement are fighting against each other in different states.

For UP, it largely comes down to the SP and the Congress. We want a broader alliance and our doors are open for parties willing to fight for a common alternative.

* Will you contest against CM Yogi Aditynath?

The party leadership will decide from where I should contest. I have already challenged the CM earlier. If he is so popular and confident about his government’s performance, he must choose any of the six unreserved seats in Bijnor district and contest against me.

I also want (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav to show his popularity by contesting against the CM.