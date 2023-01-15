scorecardresearch
‘Challenge Centre to use ballot papers instead of EVMs’: BSP supremo Mayawati

The former UP CM met media persons at the BSP party office in Lucknow on the occasion of her birthday

Mayawati, BSP, UPMayawati said that the BSP’s vote share and its number of seats were constantly increasing till the elections were conducted using ballot papers. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)
'Challenge Centre to use ballot papers instead of EVMs': BSP supremo Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati Sunday blamed electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the party’s poor performance in recent elections, challenging the BJP-led Union government to conduct future elections on the ballot paper. Mayawati made the statement while speaking to media persons at the BSP state headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of her birthday.

Asked about the BSP’s declining vote share and seat count, Mayawati said ups and downs were part of politics. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further said: “The BSP’s vote base is intact. But in elections, sometimes other sections like the OBCs, minorities, and upper castes get misled due to the promises made by other parties –which caused damage to the party in previous elections.”

Mayawati also said: “I feel that certainly there is some gadbadi (discrepancy) in the EVMs. There are doubts about the EVMs. The Election Commission and the Centre should conduct the elections on ballot papers. That will make it clear how many voters are with them and how many are with us.”

Mayawati said that the BSP’s vote share and its number of seats were constantly increasing till the elections were conducted using ballot papers. “After the machines were used in place of ballot papers in elections, our vote percentage and number (of seats) have been affected. Certainly, there is some discrepancy. This discrepancy started when the use of EVMs started in elections. It is also affecting our janadhar (vote base),” Mayawati said, adding that every vote and VVPAT slip should be tallied.

Speaking on the issue of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mayawati said the BSP’s ideology was different from that of other Opposition parties and it will contest the elections without forming any alliance.

Mayawati said she took the decision as the Congress and some other parties were spreading rumours of their possible tie-up with the BSP.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 15:11 IST
