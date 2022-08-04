scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Ahead of chairman elections in urban bodies, MP BJP grapples with a Congress problem: Factionalism

The internal wrangling is intense in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the political turf of several of the BJP's heavyweight leaders such as Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal |
August 4, 2022 3:45:24 pm
BJP sources attribute the party’s defeat in Gwalior municipal elections to the growing differences between workers of Jyotiraditya Scindia (R) and Narendra Singh Tomar. (File)

The infighting in the Madhya Pradesh BJP, which first came into focus during the bypolls in November 2020, is now back in the spotlight with different factions in the party competing to get their candidates elected as chairperson for the municipal corporations and municipalities that witnessed elections recently.

Nowhere is this political oneupmanship more intense than in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the political turf of several of the BJP’s heavyweight leaders such as Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Must Read |Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, AIMIM make gains

While the BJP narrowly won the Gwalior municipal corporation and the Dabra municipality (in the Chambal region), in a major loss of face, the party lost the key mayoral seat in both the urban bodies to the Congress. The party is now desperate to win the chairman elections, and each of the factions desperate to get its candidate in.

In the recently concluded local body elections to the 30 wards in Dabra, the BJP won 14 and the Congress 10, while four wards were won by Independent candidates and another two by the AAP.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Of the 66 wards in Gwalior corporation, the BJP won 34, Congress got 25, while seven were won by others. But the party lost the crucial mayoral seat to Shobha Sikharwar of the Congress. Shobha is the wife of Congress MLA Satish Sikarwar, who quit the BJP ahead of the bypolls in November 2020, upset over Scindia’s entry into the BJP.

Other Political Pulse reads from MP |OBC politics flares up in Madhya Pradesh after SC order as BJP claims win, Cong alleges fraud

Now, with elections to the post of chairman being held – Dabra voted on Thursday, August 4, and Gwalior a day later – each of these factions in the party is trying to put up its own candidate for the post. Unlike the mayoral elections, chairpersons are elected indirectly, by the MLAs, and the BJP has the tough task of ensuring that corporators belonging to different factions don’t cross-vote in favour of other parties just to pull down the rival group within the party.

BJP sources attribute the party’s defeat in Gwalior to the growing differences between workers of Scindia and Tomar. They pointed out that during the Gwalior mayoral election, BJP candidate Suman Sharma lost to the Congress by a margin of 28,805 votes. Of these, she lost 19,500 votes from Gwalior East, another 5,500 votes from Gwalior and nearly 2,700 votes from Gwalior South – seats that are currently, or in the recent past were, represented in the Assembly by Scindia loyalists.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Fearing cross-voting, the BJP has shifted 34 of its elected corporators from Gwalior to a hotel in Haryana three days before the chairman election. They are also expected to meet Scindia and Tomar in Delhi before they return to Gwalior to cast their votes on August 5.

Forty-four km away, in the Dabra municipality, Laxmi Bai Puran Singh, a candidate backed by Woman and Child Development Minister and Scindia loyalist Imarti Devi, on Thursday won the election to the post of chairperson.

This election too had its share of drama as Imarti Devi took some of the councillors from Dabra municipality to meet Scindia in Delhi to push for her candidate for the chairperson post. She was accompanied by seven of the 14 BJP councillors, six councillors of the Congress, two of the AAP and an Independent.

Also Read |MP local polls: In phase 2, BJP wins 2 mayor posts, loses 2 to Cong, 1 to rebel

Dabra was a stronghold of Home Minister Narottam Mishra until it became a reserved seat in 2007. Imarti Devi’s loss in the Dabra bypolls in 2020 was widely attributed to the internal wrangling in the party between the “newcomers” to the party and the old hands. Imarti Devi was among those who defected from the Congress to the BJP with Scindia.

Speaking to The Indian Express ahead of the elections, Imarti Devi said, “I have the support of all the people of Dabra. Sixteen councillors came with me to meet our senior leaders in Delhi, Jyotiraditya Scindia ji and Narendra Singh Tomar ji.”

Home Minister Mishra, meanwhile, dismissed talk of differences with Imarti Devi, saying, “Whoever Imarti Devi wishes will be elected as the chairman of the council.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:45:24 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Ahead of chairman elections in urban bodies, MP BJP grapples with a Congr...
Ahead of chairman elections in urban bodies, MP BJP grapples with a Congr...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
PV Sindhu and Hima Das in action
CWG Day 7 LIVE

PV Sindhu and Hima Das in action

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Sarma

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks
Explained

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Who failed West Bengal's students?
Opinion

Who failed West Bengal's students?

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement