scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben’s coordination tips as Yogi Ministry faces hiccups

This was quite a departure for Patel, who has never engaged in any confrontation with the Adityanath government, unlike predecessors known to express their displeasure by reminding the government of the day about its “responsibilities”, or raising objections to appointments or Bills.

Written by Maulshree Seth | Lucknow |
Updated: July 29, 2022 1:58:08 pm
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches a book on Governor Anandiben Patel in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Express

IN Uttar Pradesh political circles rife recently with allegations around transfers and disgruntled ministers, it was a meeting that raised eyebrows for reasons more than one.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who has been content taking the backseat in a government under the tight control of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday evening held a four-hour meeting with his Cabinet where ministers gave individual feedback about their work, and she gave tips and advice to them from her time as CM of Gujarat and now in the Raj Bhavan.

This was quite a departure for Patel, who has never engaged in any confrontation with the Adityanath government, unlike predecessors known to express their displeasure by reminding the government of the day about its “responsibilities”, or raising objections to appointments or Bills.

While Governors are known to give high tea – the official explanation for the meeting held by Patel was that it was a “get together” – it is on special occasions, and rarely ever involves discussions like the one held on Wednesday. The entire 52-member Council of Ministers, led by Adityanath, was present, including Cabinet ministers and all Ministers of State.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

The surprise meeting followed recent episodes where Adityanath’s ministers directly approached the central leadership with their grievances. The most notable case was of Minister of State, Jal Shakti, Dinesh Khatik, who having expressed his resentment once earlier, this time sent his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah – a letter that went public on social media. Khatik alleged irregularities in transfers in his department and accused his principal secretaries of ignoring him as he was a Dalit. A resignation letter arrived at Governor House too, but it was much later.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Later, Khatik was “persuaded” to stay on.

Another case was of PWD Minister Jitin Prasada, a high-profile inductee from the Congress, who joined the BJP in the presence of top leaders in Delhi. The BJP courted him as a prominent face belonging to the Brahmin community, which was seen as disenchanted with the party over a perceived pro-Thakur bias. After Prasad’s OSD and other officials from his department were shifted following allegations around transfers, the Minister too headed straight to Delhi and sought to meet Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda.

Incidentally, both Khatik and Prasada could not get the desired meetings with the top brass, and were instead told to go back and resume duties.

Patel’s meeting with the Adityanath Cabinet came barely days after these developments. Observers also noted that the meeting was called soon after both the Governor and the CM had made trips to Delhi.

As per sources, Wednesday’s meeting saw Patel in constant conversation with the ministers, including advising them on how to work within the government hierarchy. Senior ministers were urged to coordinate with their juniors, and told that only if they worked together could they achieve better outputs. With several ministers facing issues with bureaucrats, that was also a topic on the agenda, including keeping the CM’s Office in the loop on key developments.

Sources said the Governor also urged ministers to feel free about sharing problems if any with her or the CM, so that there was no lack of communication. The ministers were told that the top leadership has to look after bigger tasks and should not be bothered with petty issues, which could be resolved with the intervention of the Governor or CM.

Sources said the meeting with Patel was meant to convey that the Governor functioned as a “guardian” of the government and a platform for those who want to vent their grievances.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

4

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

5

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Express View

Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Adani-backed NBFC plans Rs 1,500 crore IPO as soon as 2024

Adani-backed NBFC plans Rs 1,500 crore IPO as soon as 2024

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement