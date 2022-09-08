Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for 14 UP LS seats

Chai pe charcha (discussions over cups of tea), lunch at homes of Dalits, meetings with influential people and “key voters” during at least once-a-month tours, and feedback from local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders. This, in a nutshell, is the strategy of seven Union ministers tasked with wresting control of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh that the BJP lost in the 2019 general elections.

Though the ruling party lost 16 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, it regained Azamgarh and Rampur in by-elections this June. Of the 14 seats not in its control, the BJP had won 12 in 2014 but lost them to the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance five years later.

“Since the two parties are no more in alliance, the party is trying its best to reach out to voters of the two to attract in own favour. We are hopeful to win again after success in the Assembly polls. The visit of the Union ministers will give energy to the grassroots workers and convince the voters to trust the BJP again in 2014,” said a state BJP leader.

Back in May, the BJP central leadership stepped up preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, asking its Union ministers to visit 144 constituencies across India that the party failed to win in 2019. On September 6, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is supervising the exercise, national president JP Nadda, and general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh attended a meeting to discuss the feedback received from the ministers during their visits in the last three months. The second phase of the outreach is expected to begin in October.

The constituencies in UP that are on the BJP’s radar are the BSP-controlled Ghazipur, Lalganj, Nagina, Amroha, Bijnor, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Ghosi, Shrawasti, and Jaunpur; Sambhal, Moradabad, and Mainpuri (Mulayam Singh Yadav is the MP) that are with the SP; and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s constituency Rae Bareli.

The Union ministers leading the ruling party’s charge in Opposition territory are Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State (MoS) for Education Annpurna Devi, MoS (Independent charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS AYUSH Dr Mahendra Munjapara, and MoS Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Tomar has been given charge of Rae Bareli, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, and Lalganj; Annpurna Devi is in charge of Ghazipur and Jaunpur; Singh has Mainpuri and Moradabad; Vaishnaw has Saharanpur, Bijnor, and Nagina in west UP on his list; and Lekhi, Munjapara, and Choubey have been tasked with supervision of the party’s efforts in Amroha, Ghosi, and Sambhal, respectively. The ministers have been instructed to stay overnight in the constituencies they are overseeing during their visits. In Rampur and Azamgarh, the party has placed the newly elected MPs, Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” and Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, in charge of the 2024 poll preparations.

Narendra Singh Tomar

Tomar toured Ambedkar Nagar and Rae Bareli in the last week of August. He was In Ambedkar Nagar on August 29 and 30. There, he held a chai pe charcha with villagers for which the local BJP unit arranged 350 cots from different villages. He asked farmers about the challenges they were facing and talked about the welfare scheme the Narendra Modi-led Central government had introduced for them. The agriculture minister also met local prominent persons such as head priests of mutts and ashrams, and influential social workers.

Tomar dined at the home of a local Dalit party worker, Ashok Kanojia, and met the local leaders of the RSS and its affiliates and the Lok Sabha core committee members.

On September 3 and 4, the agriculture minister was in Rae Bareli to attend programmes similar to the ones organised in Ambedkar Nagar. He also met panchayat representatives, reviewed the progress of the implementation of Centre-funded schemes, and directed administration officials to cover more beneficiaries under these schemes.

Annpurna Devi

The minister was in Ghazipur on August 29, 30, and 31. She addressed a seminar on “Modi@20”, visited temples, inspected flood-affected areas and distributed relief material, held meetings with administration officials, interacted with government scheme beneficiaries, joined the leaders of the party’s various wings at “tiffin meetings”, and chaired a meeting at the district cooperative bank. The minister also travelled to a Dalit basti in the Jaitpura area, interacted with people there, and dined at the home of a worker from the BJP’s Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha.

BJP insiders said Annpurna Devi had travelled to Jaunpur earlier to supervise the party’s affairs there.

Jitendra Singh

The minister has the difficult task of trumping the SP in its founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s constituency Mainpuri and ensuring the BJP’s first victory there.

Singh went to Mainpuri on a three-day tour starting August 28 and held meetings with opinion-makers, business leaders, professionals, intellectuals, and students. He sought their views and cooperation in creating awareness about “India’s ascent” due to the initiatives and development work done under PM Modi. He also attended meetings with local RSS leaders and BJP workers, and asked them why the BJP had never won Mainpuri. The minister also held a meeting with the local Lok Sabha coordination committee and interacted with the beneficiaries of government programmes.

Ashwini Vaishnaw

The minister visited Bijnor and Nagina on August 23 and 24 to review Railway projects. He also met BJP workers and asked them about local issues, and held discussions with intellectuals to discuss the work being done by the Modi government.