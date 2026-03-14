‘Centre on backfoot, withdrew NSA against Sonam Wangchuk fearing SC defeat’: ABL co-chair C D Lakruk

In the wake of the Centre’s decision to withdraw charges under the National Security Act (NSA) against Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, Apex Body, Leh (ABL) co-chairman Chhering Dorje Lakruk speaks to The Indian Express on how this decision will impact the movement for the Sixth Schedule, among others, in Ladakh. Excerpts from the interview:

Q. What is your first reaction to the government withdrawing NSA against Sonam Wangchuk?

Chhering Dorje Lakruk: We have been saying since the very beginning that all the allegations against Sonam Wangchuk are baseless. It has now been proved. We are happy that the government has withdrawn the NSA. This is a good development for our movement.

Q. Do you see the government’s decision to withdraw the NSA against Sonam Wangchuk as an acknowledgment that invoking such a stringent law against a peaceful movement in Ladakh was a mistake?

Lakruk: It is an admission of mistake by the government. We believe that the government is on the back foot. Because they knew they were going to lose in the Supreme Court, so to save face, they have withdrawn the case. We can see that clearly. We would have preferred the Supreme Court to strike down the NSA.

Q. Was there pressure or mobilisation from Ladakh’s civil society and political groups that you believe forced the Centre to reconsider the NSA charges?

Lakruk: The pressure on the government was more from the Supreme Court. They did not think they would win it there.

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Q. Does this development strengthen the ABL’s demand for constitutional safeguards, including Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh?

Lakruk: Certainly, it will strengthen our demands. We have been saying since the very beginning that the government is trying to defame our movement. And this withdrawal has proved that they have not succeeded in their designs. They had branded Sonam Wangchuk as an anti-national. None of this should have happened in the first place.

Q. Do you think the episode has affected trust between Ladakh’s civil society groups and the Union government, and what steps should the Centre now take to rebuild that trust?

Lakruk: There has been a trust deficit with the MHA since the very beginning. Until the government holds serious talks on our demands, we have no reason to think otherwise. The last talks that were held were completely non-serious. The government appeared to be pushing to negate our demands completely. I don’t know whether this NSA withdrawal can open doors for trust to be rebuilt, because the government has not done this of its own volition, but rather under pressure from the Supreme Court.

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Q. What will be the next course of action for the ABL and allied organisations in Ladakh?

Lakruk: We will see how the situation unfolds in the talks. We will react accordingly. If the government continues the talks with an open heart and in a serious manner, then there would be no need to do an agitation. If that does not happen, we are bound by our commitments.