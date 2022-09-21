Cannot reclaim barren land, need land bank for industrialisation: Govt

Ruling out reclamation of barren land by the Uttar Pradesh government, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Tuesday said if the government engaged itself in barren land reclamation, then how it would achieve the big industrialisation target set by Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath.

Answering a question seeking to know the area covered by barren land in the state at present and whether the government has any scheme for reclamation and if not then why, Khanna in the presence of Adityanath told the House, “If the government will not create a land bank, then how it will undertake industrialisation which is taking place on a big scale (Hum agar land bank nahi banayenge to industrialisation kaise karenge. Industrialisation bade paimane par ho raha hai).”

Khanna further said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stones for several ground-breaking projects amounting to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore during a ceremony. A large scale of industrialisation is going on in the state, so there is no scheme, at present, for the land reclamation.”

The minister, however, said that crops like amla, berry etc could be grown on barren land.

“They should understand that we need a land bank for industrial development. We have to do industrialisation on such a big level. Chief Minister has announced Rs 10 lakh crore target for January. If we do not have a land bank, then how will we give land to them,” explained Khanna.

“If we make all barren land cultivable, then how would we give land to them,” said the minister replying to a question by Vinod Chaturvedi, Samajwadi Party MLA from Kalpi in Jalaun district of Bundelkhand.

Chaturvedi, who wanted to know about the barren land reclamation scheme and the fund being set aside for it, said such schemes had increased farm income in the past.

Bills Tabled

