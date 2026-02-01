Budget 2026: Lok Sabha sees muted benches, measured Opposition protests

The Opposition benches remained largely silent as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth Budget in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, with only sporadic protests during specific announcements.

The “Viksit Bharat Budget” was presented over the course of about an hour and a half, marked by muted table-thumping from the Treasury benches and near-silence from the Opposition. Most Opposition MPs, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were seen taking notes and sharing them among themselves, with limited disruption.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, among the first Opposition leaders to arrive, was seen in discussion with party MPs seated next to the Congress benches. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra moved across benches, interacting with party colleagues ahead of the proceedings.

On the treasury side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a group of senior Union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal. Apna Dal leader and Minister of State Anupriya Patel was also seen interacting with MPs across party lines.

Sitharaman entered the House at 10.58 am, shortly before tabling the Budget, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM was greeted with “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans from treasury benches, while the Opposition responded with “Jai Samvidhan”.

Some reaction from the Congress benches was seen during announcements related to southern India, including a proposed freight corridor through Tamil Nadu, with MPs from Kerala questioning the absence of projects for them. Both states are poll-bound along with West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. Protests were also raised over incentives announced for fishermen and cashew and coconut producers, and the lack of any proposal for new AIIMS institutions.

Akhilesh later described the Budget as “beyond comprehension” for the poor. He alleged that key sectors such as education and health had been neglected and said the Budget offered “dreams” rather than solutions.

Congress MP Imran Masood questioned why allocations for Uttar Pradesh appeared concentrated around Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s constituency. “Uttar Pradesh is bigger than Varanasi. There is nothing for the average citizen,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi rated the Budget “four out of ten”, calling it disappointing. “The markets have already given their verdict. Everything is in the red,” she said.