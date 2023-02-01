Budget 2023: Govt cuts PM Kisan Samman Nidhi allocation by 13.33 per cent

The government has cut the allocation of its flagship cash transfer scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), by 13.33 per cent. In the Union Budget 2023-24, an allocation of Rs 60,000 crore has been made for the PM-Kisan, which is 13.33 per cent lower than the Budget Estimates (BE) of Rs 68,000 for the financial year 2022-23.

In fact, the PM-Kisan allocation has been cut to Rs 60,000 crore at the Revived Estimates (RE) stage for the current financial year. In 2021-22, an actual expenditure of Rs 66,825 crore was incurred on the PM Kisan.

According to sources, the reduction in the PM-Kisan budget is due to a drop in the number of scheme beneficiaries. In the latest round of the PM-Kisan, 8.42-crore farmers received their instalments for the four months period of August-November, 2022.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides Rs 6,000 to the eligible beneficiary farmer families in a year and the amount is transferred to their bank accounts in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The Modi government had launched the PM-Kisan from the December-March, 2018-19 period, just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

So far, 12 instalments have been released under the PM-Kisan. The instalment for the period December-March, 2022-23 is due from December 1, 2022. Sources say that the amount can be transferred any day now.

Among the other agriculture sector schemes, the budgetary allocation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna has been reduced to Rs 10,787 for 2023-24 from Rs 12,954 crore in the BE 2022-23. However, it is higher than RE of Rs 8,085 for the year 2022-23.

The budgetary allocation of the Crop Insurance Scheme has been kept at Rs 13,625 for 2023-24, which is lower than the BE of Rs 15,500 for 2022-23. However, it is marginally higher than the RE of 12,376 crore during the current financial year.