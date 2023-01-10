BSP’s birthday gift: A Mayawati melody

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has got a song commissioned to honour its party president Mayawati for her birthday on January 15. Sung by renowned singer Kailash Kher, the song says Indians consider the BSP chief to be a goddess. It was distributed to all the local BSP units on Tuesday and will be played at party events organised to celebrate Mayawati’s birthday.

The song starts by hailing Mayawati for being one of the big global leaders. “Desh ki saari hastiyon me behana ka pehla mukam hain, vishwa ke mahaan netaon mein Maya behan ka naam hain (Sister Mayawati is among the top Indian personalities and is counted among the great global leaders).”

Kher then croons, “Himmat aur sahas ke karan Iron Lady kehlati hain, Bharat ki janta unko Devi ka roop samajhti hai (She is referred to as the Iron Lady for her daringness and courage, Indians consider her to be an avatar of a goddess).”

The song says nothing is impossible for Mayawati and goes on to claim that she can even bring the “moon and stars to earth if she sets her heart on doing it (namumkin koi kaam nahi jo Maya behan na kar paye, thaan le mann mein chaand sitare tod jamin par le aaye)”. Mayawati is also hailed as the “saviour of all of society (sarv samaj ki tum uddharak)” and the “protector of all religions (sarv dharm ki rakshak ho)”.

BSP leaders said they did not know who penned the lyrics. “There is a team in Delhi that got the song written and selected the singer,” said a party leader. BSP Delhi president Lakshman Singh said no team from his unit was involved with the production of the song, but added that he too had received the song from Mayawati’s office with an instruction to play it on her birthday.

Like in previous years, the BSP will celebrate Mayawati’s birthday as “Jan Kalyankari Divas (day of people’s welfare)”. In Uttar Pradesh, party units will organise programmes in which fruits, other food items, and blankets will be distributed to the poor. Sarees will be distributed to women from poor families while books and stationeries will be given to children. The Kailash Kher song will be played at events organised in Dalit slums and rural areas. In other states, the celebratory events will be held at state headquarters and divisional headquarters.

Sources said earlier a BSP worker used to sing and record songs for the party functions. He used to be invited to party events to sing on the stage before Mayawati’s speeches.

BSP spokesperson Dharamveer Chaudhary said, “This song is the voice of the bahujan samaj and the sarv samaj.” Asked about Mayawati being called a goddess in the song, Chaudhary said, “Behan Mayawati ji a human form of a goddess and incarnation of Lord Gautam Budhha who has done welfare for an infinite number of poor and oppressed people. Bahujan Samaj people should worship her. The way Lord Ram had helped the poor, Dalits and deprived sections, likewise Mayawati ji took these sections of society along and helped them.”