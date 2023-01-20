‘I gave 32 yrs to BSP… Maya will never align with Cong, she fears her vote bank will switch… Maybe Akhilesh has the fear too’

Two-and-a-half months ago, the Congress chose Dalit leader Brijlal Khabri to lead and revive the party in Uttar Pradesh, where its vote share now hovers around the 2 per cent mark. Khabri had spent over three decades with the BSP before coming to the Congress. The party’s decision to make him Uttar Pradesh chief, along with posts to some other ex-BSP leaders, had caused much heartburn in the Congress ranks. The UPCC chief speaks about the Congress plan to bring back Dalit and “minority” votes; why he believes Mayawati will never align with the Congress; and how Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Rahul’s T-shirt have brought the Congress into charcha (discussion). Excerpts:

When you were given the responsibility of the UPCC, did you feel the resentment among the Congress rank-and-file?

Khabri: I heard about such things, but I believe that if the leadership gives a clear concept and direction, party members do work in that direction. We have to move forward without worrying about who is happy and who is upset.

The reason for which we had joined the BSP — i.e. to stand for ‘samanta, ekta and samrasta (equality, unity and harmony)’, and against hatred — is now being upheld by the Congress. In fact, I’ve heard people here say ‘Jab tak Dalit-Mussalman Congress ke sath rahe, sarkaren humari rahin (The Congress formed government in the state as long as the Dalits and Muslims were with it)’. We all know that in 1993, the Dalits went with Kanshi Ram, while the Muslims went with Mulayam Singh Yadav, weakening the Congress. Today, we’re preparing a strategy to bring them both back to the Congress. It wouldn’t have been possible if Kanshi Ram was alive, but is possible now, since Mayawati has deviated from his path, which the Dalits can clearly see. The reason for this is that while the samaj (Dalit community) put in their sweat and blood to make her the CM four times, she changed her slogan from ‘Bahujan hitaye, Bahujan sukhaye (For the good and the benefit of Bahujans)’ to ‘Sarvajan sukhaye, Sarvajan hitaye (For the good and the benefit of all communities)’. And she can no longer deviate from the path she has already chosen.

The Congress positions itself as the only alternative, but Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attended the mega rally held by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, and gave only outside support to Rahul’s Yatra. What is the Congress’s stand on Opposition unity in UP?

Khabri: Without the Congress, there is no alternative. Within the Congress, it’s only Rahul Gandhi who can save our democracy. In the present scenario, his yatra has brought the Congress in focus among the people. During my three-day travel with Rahul Gandhi in his yatra across UP, I saw that people, especially the youth, were eager to join him, if only to witness how he’s traversing the country on foot in a T-shirt, irrespective of the chilling weather, and the force he has become today. Aaj hum charcha mein aye hain, aur yahi charcha Congress ke liye sanjeevni hogi (Today, we’re back in the news. Tomorrow, this will be our life-giving potion in the state)’.

As far as future alliances are concerned, that’s the decision of the party leadership. But from whatever little I know — having given 32 years to the BSP — Maywati will never align with the Congress. I know she has a secret fear that eats her from within, that if she aligns with the Congress, the vote bank that had once shifted to the BSP would return to the Congress, leaving her high and dry. I know of this fear of hers — maybe Akhilesh has it too — but the fact is, only the Congress can give an alternative, which Rahul has to lead, and that our voters will return to us. Rahul’s yatra has changed everything.

While the party’s hopes are raised by the response to the Yatra in UP, the BJP is pointing at the prolonged absence of the Gandhi siblings from the state. How is this yatra different from past campaigns that attracted crowds but failed to convert into votes?

Khabri: This is no ordinary yatra. Previously, we had to bring people to ensure that rallies don’t fail, but today, people are clamouring to participate, despite being pushed about. The youth are especially motivated. This has also made them see beyond what is peddled about Rahul Gandhi, who is emerging as a strong character. This is bothering all parties.

As far as the absence of Rahul and Priyanka is concerned, I would not read much into it. They too belong to a family whose head (Sonia Gandhi) is unwell. So if the brother is out on the streets, the sister would have to stay home, isn’t it? But they haven’t abandoned UP. A mere three days of the yatra through just western UP has given a lot of encouragement. And this is only the first part. When the second yatra is planned, rest assured UP will get the biggest share of action.

The letter from the Ayodhya temple priest and others supporting the Yatra came as a surprise to many…

Khabri: While the letter of support from Ayodhya is significant, it would be wrong to think that common people in villages would be motivated to join Rahul or the Congress for it. We have seen an inclination in the public to join Rahul for a cause, which has raised hopes that the deprived and backward groups will unite to make Rahul the future PM.

The party’s re-organisation in UP was earlier postponed citing local body elections, but has not taken place since then…

Khabri: The process is going on. We have set a target of completing the reorganisation process by February. You would also see Sewa Dal in a new form. Our Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign will touch every household in two months, starting January 26. From now on, the Congress will be in the discussion, and UP will have a major role to play in it.