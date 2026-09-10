What Mayawati’s latest BSP shake-up signals

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati’s decision to “completely free” her nephew Akash Anand of any party responsibilities and act against senior functionaries — including Anand’s father-in-law Ashok Siddharth — “in the interests of the party” is being seen in the party as a step to maintain her authority and the only power centre.

It also indicates that the tussle in the BSP’s first family is showing no signs of abating, BSP insiders said, and has intensified the questions surrounding the BSP, which has rapidly shrunk electorally in recent years. In the past few years, Mayawati has expelled and taken back Akash and Siddharth multiple times, and this time, she has brought in Akash’s younger brother Ishan as a possible replacement.

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Mayawati’s decision came a week after she removed Akash as the party’s national convener and shortly after she asked Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP, to retire from politics to protect his son-in-law’s political future. BSP sources said Mayawati was upset with Akash because he made some statements of his own in a speech to BSP workers in Hathras and Jewar last month. He was supposed to communicate only “Behenji ka sandesh (Mayawati’s message)”, said an insider.

In a social media post on Thursday, Siddharth said Mayawati’s command was more important to him than his family and political relationships. He denied influencing Akash and said Mayawati should decide whether his son-in-law should be given any responsibility in the party again.

“All that exchange of messages between ‘Behenji (Mayawati)’ and Ashok Siddharth through social media posts, and the remarks made against Ashok and Akash in the past, clearly indicates there is some tussle within the family. If they are expressing that on social media, they must clarify it to party workers who have been confused for the past two years. The only message that is clear so far is that Behanji is the supreme authority in the party and the family,” said a senior BSP leader.

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In her statement on Thursday, Mayawati hinted at the churn in the family, accusing Siddharth and Akash of being more attached to “personal and family interests” than the success of the BSP and the Bahujan movement. She also said that while Akash had earlier shared her ‘X’ posts to demonstrate his “loyalty”, he did not share a recent post on Siddharth. At the centre of the family tussle is the influence Siddharth allegedly wields. In March 2025, while sacking Akash from all party posts, the BSP chief wrote, “We will have to watch how much influence Siddharth will exert on his daughter after his expulsion and how much influence she will exert on Akash. That is not appearing positive so far.” Mayawati had then added that Siddharth has damaged the party, while ruining Akash’s career.

Siddharth’s influence was linked to his familial ties with the BSP first family, but he fell out of favour with Mayawati last year after some party leaders accused him of promoting factionalism. The allegations were levelled after he did not invite several senior leaders to a family wedding in Agra. However, last month, while expelling him for the second time, Mayawati said that his expulsion in February 2025 was linked to a violation of directives, particularly on ticket distribution in Maharashtra. He was reinstated in September 2025 on the condition that he not “repeat such mistakes”.

Akash has been viewed as Mayawati’s heir apparent for a long time. He is the son of the BSP chief’s younger brother Anand Kumar and married Siddharth’s daughter Pragya, who studied medicine in London, in March 2023. He got his MBA degree in London. A senior BSP leader said Anand Kumar and Siddharth were friends and it was the closeness of their families that led to the two tying the knot.

Who is Ishan Anand?

Akash’s exit from the BSP came a week after Ishan attended a meeting of the party’s national office-bearers. At the end of the meeting, Ishan was appointed the party’s Chief Sector Coordinator, a new post created just for him.

Outside Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the BSP has divided its organisation nationally into two sectors, with the first a cluster made up of 10 states and the second including states.

Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam is in charge of Sector 1, while former national coordinator Rajaram is in charge of Sector 2. “As per organisational structure, Ishan will directly interact with both Gautam and Rajaram. He is empowered to call them for meetings. Ishan will report to Mayawati and his father and party vice-president Anand Kumar,” said a leader.

Ishan is a law graduate from Westminster University in London. BSP sources said that before he was brought into the party, he managed hotels run by the family and a pharma distribution business.