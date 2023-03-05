Eyeing BRS foray into Karnataka polls, KCR goes literary in Hyderabad to woo Kannadigas

To create goodwill among people from Karnataka living in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR has directed the state officials to ensure the restoration of the Kanadda Sahitya Vedika in the capital.

KCR’s move is being seen as an outreach to Kannadigas, even as the BRS is planning to make a foray into the neighbouring state by contesting the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, especially in belts there that are close to the Telangana border.

Making the announcement for Kanadda Sahitya Vedika, KCR said his government respects the literary and cultural traditions of people of all states and regions, who have settled in Hyderabad for decades. He said his government was continuing with its efforts to preserve the way of life of Hyderabad inhabited by different communities, which symbolises, he said, the Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb.

“CM KCR decided to restore the Sahitya Vedika in Hyderabad for Kannadigas,” said BRS MLA from Amberpet, Kaleru Venkatesh.

KCR took the decision on the request of Venkatesh and Karnataka residents living in Hyderabad as well as across the state, officials said.

The CM sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the renovation of Karnataka Sahitya Mandira located at Kachiguda in Hyderabad. He

asked the local MLA and officials to take the necessary action in this regard. He also suggested to Venkatesh to develop infrastructure and design the auditorium at Sahitya Mandira so that it could be used for the community’s various needs along with literary and cultural programmes.

The BRS is said to be keen on “creating a favourable impression” among the Kannadigas, especially among those who live just across the border and often visit Hyderabad. This is part of the KCR’s plan to go national.

While the BRS has tied up with the JD(S) and extended support to its leader H D Kumaraswamy, it may contest from the areas where the latter is not strong enough, sources said. Like the residents of several villages of Maharashtra who have demanded that they want welfare measures and schemes being implemented by the BRS in Telangana, some villagers of Karnataka border areas, especially in Bidar district, are also said to have sought similar schemes with several surpanchs reportedly being in touch with the BRS MLAs, sources said. KCR is also likely to open a BRS office and appoint leaders there.

The BRS leaders have been studying the ground situation in Karnataka and preparing reports before the party would enter that state. KCR may soon hold a public meeting in Karnataka like he did in Nanded when the BRS made its entry into Maharashtra last month.