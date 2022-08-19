The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

Their second time in government, RJD leaders and Lalu Prasad’s sons Tejashwi Yadav and elder brother Tej Pratap have run into their first spot of embarrassment.
Photographs have appeared of the two holding official meetings with aides in attendance, drawing charges of “outsourcing governance” to “furthering family interests”. If Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi had his political advisor Sanjay Yadav with him, Tej Pratap, the Forestry and Climate Change Minister, had his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar sit in, prompting charges ranging from “outsourcing of governance” to “furthering of” family interests.
The developments became public courtesy Tej Pratap himself, when he enthusiastically shared images of a meeting he presided upon on August 18. The images were later deleted but by then many had spotted that one of the persons seated with him was Shailesh Kumar, the husband of Tej Pratap’s sister Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.
Two video clips were soon doing the rounds of Shailesh Kumar at an official meeting with Tej Pratap.
The official explanation was that Kumar had come to “congratulate” Tej Pratap and had stayed back for a “chat”.
The BJP, robbed of power after key ally JD(U) tied up with the RJD, was quick and caustic in its response. “It is not at all surprising since whatever may be the RJD’s posturing with regard to its politics of casteism and religious appeasement, the party is basically meant to further the interests of the family,” BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said in a statement.
In a swipe at Tej Pratap, often accused of being not equipped for the ministry, Anand added: “Tej Pratap Yadav should not be taken lightly. He could become a good minister with Shaileshji.”
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi put out a video statement. “Son-in-law in the government meeting of the elder son and worker in the meeting of the younger son? Has Nitish ji (Chief Minister Nitish Kumar) now given permission for son-in-law/worker to sit in government meetings?” Sushil Modi asked, while noting that Tej Pratap was always in the news for “all the wrong reasons”.
पथ निर्माण की बैठक में भी संजय यादव मौजूद हैं।यदि वे उनके निजी सचिव भी हों तो वे वहाँ नहीं बैठ सकते ।protocol के अनुसार अंत में या पीछे बैठेंगे।परंतु नीतीशजी मजबूर हैं। pic.twitter.com/s1LBtU5ehE
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 19, 2022
He went on to link what had happened with “fears of the return of jungle raj in the state”. “The incident involving Laluji’s son-in-law is a clear sign that the RJD supremo will try to interfere in the workings of the new government,” he said, adding that many new ministers too had criminal records.
Hours later, Sushil Modi shared a picture of Sanjay Yadav with Tejashwi, asking how a political advisor could sit in the front. “According to protocol, he should sit at the end or at the back,” he said, adding that Nitish Kumar’s hands were tied.
While the JD(U) refused to comment on the matter, RJD leader Shakto Yadav said the media was blowing the matter “out of proportion”.
Tej Pratap chose not to respond directly to allegations, instead tweeting a philosophical: “Winners embrace hard work. They love the discipline of it, the trade-off they’re making to win. Losers, on the other hand, see it as punishment. And that’s the difference.”
Subscriber Only Stories
(With PTI inputs)
India women’s T20 & ODI team for England tour announced
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Mumbai Dug-up: Delay in Thackeray flyover work has commuters stuck in traffic jams for over an hour
China gives tacit nod to Pak’s move to scrap CPEC Authority amid reports of rift over tardy progress, security
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone perform Griha Pravesh pooja at their new Alibaug home, see photos
How do I know I have kidney stones?
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings
India women’s T20 & ODI team for England tour announced
Kanye West defends Yeezy Gap ‘trash bag’ display: ‘Not here to apologise about my ideas’
Rs 100-cr drug bust case: HC grants bail to two accused over prolonged trial
Rs 70,000 for police job: Gang of four fake cops arrested in Bihar
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may never be cast as a lead in Indian films
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir
‘What happens to our GPUs?’: Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake