scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

Photographs have appeared of the two holding official meetings with aides in attendance, drawing charges of “outsourcing governance” to “furthering family interests”.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Forestry and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav (Credits: Twitter/@Tej Pratap Yadav)

Their second time in government, RJD leaders and Lalu Prasad’s sons Tejashwi Yadav and elder brother Tej Pratap have run into their first spot of embarrassment.

Photographs have appeared of the two holding official meetings with aides in attendance, drawing charges of “outsourcing governance” to “furthering family interests”. If Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi had his political advisor Sanjay Yadav with him, Tej Pratap, the Forestry and Climate Change Minister, had his brother-in-law Shailesh Kumar sit in, prompting charges ranging from “outsourcing of governance” to “furthering of” family interests.

Must Read |Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

The developments became public courtesy Tej Pratap himself, when he enthusiastically shared images of a meeting he presided upon on August 18. The images were later deleted but by then many had spotted that one of the persons seated with him was Shailesh Kumar, the husband of Tej Pratap’s sister Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

Two video clips were soon doing the rounds of Shailesh Kumar at an official meeting with Tej Pratap.

The official explanation was that Kumar had come to “congratulate” Tej Pratap and had stayed back for a “chat”.

The BJP, robbed of power after key ally JD(U) tied up with the RJD, was quick and caustic in its response. “It is not at all surprising since whatever may be the RJD’s posturing with regard to its politics of casteism and religious appeasement, the party is basically meant to further the interests of the family,” BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said in a statement.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In a swipe at Tej Pratap, often accused of being not equipped for the ministry, Anand added: “Tej Pratap Yadav should not be taken lightly. He could become a good minister with Shaileshji.”

Advertisement

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi put out a video statement. “Son-in-law in the government meeting of the elder son and worker in the meeting of the younger son? Has Nitish ji (Chief Minister Nitish Kumar) now given permission for son-in-law/worker to sit in government meetings?” Sushil Modi asked, while noting that Tej Pratap was always in the news for “all the wrong reasons”.

He went on to link what had happened with “fears of the return of jungle raj in the state”. “The incident involving Laluji’s son-in-law is a clear sign that the RJD supremo will try to interfere in the workings of the new government,” he said, adding that many new ministers too had criminal records.

Don't Miss |Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise

Hours later, Sushil Modi shared a picture of Sanjay Yadav with Tejashwi, asking how a political advisor could sit in the front. “According to protocol, he should sit at the end or at the back,” he said, adding that Nitish Kumar’s hands were tied.

While the JD(U) refused to comment on the matter, RJD leader Shakto Yadav said the media was blowing the matter “out of proportion”.

Advertisement

Tej Pratap chose not to respond directly to allegations, instead tweeting a philosophical: “Winners embrace hard work. They love the discipline of it, the trade-off they’re making to win. Losers, on the other hand, see it as punishment. And that’s the difference.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 08:22:12 pm
Next Story

India women’s T20 & ODI team for England tour announced

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings
The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Opinion

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

'What happens to our GPUs?': Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake

'What happens to our GPUs?': Indian crypto miners worried as Ethereum moves to Proof-of-Stake

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement