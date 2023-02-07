scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
As brother questions treatment, Kerala sets up board to monitor Oommen Chandy’s health

Former CM’s brother alleged in a letter to Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday that his predecessor was being denied proper treatment; ‘baseless and painful,’ Chandy has said

Oomen Chandy, 79, has been ailing since 2019 and underwent treatment at Berlin’s Charite Hospital in October. (File Photo)
Following a disagreement in former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s family over his medical treatment, the Kerala government on Tuesday set up a six-member multi-disciplinary medical board to monitor the health of the veteran Congress leader who has been admitted to a hospital with pneumonia.

Chandy, 79, has been ailing since 2019 and underwent treatment at Berlin’s Charite Hospital in October. Later, he was admitted to Health Care Global Enterprises in Bengaluru from where he recently returned to Thiruvananthapuram. He is now undergoing treatment at NIMS Medicity, Neyyattinkara.

The controversy started after the Congress leader’s younger brother Alex on Sunday alleged in a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that Oommen Chandy was being denied proper treatment by his family. Alex alleged that his brother was being given only Ayurvedic treatment and was being denied modern medicines.

The following day, the former CM and his son Chandy Oommen denied the allegation. In a Facebook video, Chandy said media reports about his treatment were baseless and painful. “My family and I have a clear picture of my disease and the treatment required. My party and my family have been going ahead with my treatment, exploring all possibilities of modern medicine. The false campaign by the media has caused me mental trauma,” he said.

Chandy Oommen, who recently participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said in the video, “I don’t know what mistake I committed that I am facing this predicament. My father is being given the best treatment by the family and the party. The Congress is giving all its support for the treatment. No other son should face the situation I am undergoing now.”

The Kerala government announced the formation of the medical board after Health Minister Veena George met Chandy at the hospital and held discussions with the doctors of NIMS Medicity. The board will hold discussions with the doctors and review the former CM’s health and treatment protocols, according to official communication from the minister’s office.

Earlier in the day, George said Chandy was stable and was responding to medicines. Sources close to his family said Chandy would be shifted to Bengaluru once his health becomes more stable.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 21:10 IST
