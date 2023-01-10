After ‘Brahminical hegemony’, ‘Islamophobia’ charge at Kerala school event: Govt bans arts group

A recently held school arts festival in Kozhikode, Kerala, is again at the centre of a controversy after a person in Islamic attire was portrayed as a terrorist during a performance. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration on Tuesday banned the performing arts society responsible from future editions of the government-held event even as the Congress demanded an apology from the chief minister.

Education Minister and CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty said the depiction of a Muslim man as a terrorist was against the stand of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). “The organisation, MATHA, or Malayalam Theatrical Heritage and Arts, which staged a show as part of the welcome song during the inauguration of the festival, will not be given any opportunity next time. The controversy will be looked into and necessary action will be taken. The reception committee viewed the programme before staging it during the inauguration. But it was not a final dress rehearsal of the show,’’ he said.

The 61st edition of the five-day Kerala School Arts Festival began on January 3. Reckoned to be the biggest such event in Kerala’s cultural calendar, the festival was held after two years because of Covid. It first hit the headlines last week over a debate on “Brahminical dominance” when several people pointed out that only vegetarian fare was served at the event because caterer Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri, who has been winning the contract to make the food at the festival for the last 16 years, is a Brahmin.

The event has now run into controversy after various Muslim organisations protested against the portrayal of a Muslim as a terrorist. During a show put up by MATHA on the first day, an Indian Army man was shown detaining a terrorist who had killed a uniformed defence official. The terrorist in the show wore the keffiyeh, a traditional headdress of Arab men.

Various Muslim organisations, including Congress ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), deplored the show, saying that the government was using the festival venue to foment Islamophobia.

After the festival came to a close, CPI(M) leader and Public Works Minister Mohammed Riyas alleged that there was a Sangh Parivar agenda behind the show. CPI(M) district committee in Kozhikode on Tuesday said the criticism against the stage show was very serious and sought action. “Presenting a terrorist in Muslim attire is against the stand of the LDF government. Terrorism and extremism are not related to any particular community. It has to be examined how such a show was staged,’’ the party said in a statement.

Following the district committee’s intervention, the state education department banned MATHA from future editions of the festival.

But the Congress came down heavily on the CPI(M)-led government and said the CM should apologise to Muslims. Senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan alleged that the Education Minister was present at the festival and the Tourism Minister had given a lead to everything. “So, how did such a depiction happen during the cultural event held during the festival conducted by the government? The government and the CM have a moral responsibility. The chief minister should apologise to the minority community in the state and that is the Congress’s stand on the issue.”

MATHA’s art director Kanakadas said the controversy was unfortunate. “There was no politics behind the show and our artists belong to all political parties. We presented shows for several government events. After the stage show at the school festival, Minister Riyas congratulated us. Then, nobody raised any complaints against the show,’’ he said.

MATHA, based in Perambra in Kozhikode, has been staging dance and musical shows for the last three decades. The theatre movement has around 200-odd artists working on stage and off stage. MATHA has won accolades for a show based on Tamil epic Silappathikaram. They have also conducted numerous shows at several government events and for government agencies in Kerala and across India. The group has also performed in West Asia several times.