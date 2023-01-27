scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Calls to boycott films negative talk, vitiates atmosphere, says Thakur amid ‘Pathaan’ row

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too cautioned BJP leaders against making unnecessary remarks on films and personalities to grab headlines.

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur addresses the media regarding SCO Film Festival, in Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Speaking out against calls to boycott certain films, Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in Mumbai on Friday that such “negative” talk “vitiates the atmosphere” at a time when India is seeking to enhance its influence as a soft power.

His remarks come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP leaders to refrain from making “unnecessary comments” against films and personalities “to grab headlines”. Speaking at the BJP national executive meeting, Modi had said: “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do.”

Also Read |Unnecessary comments, like those on films, overshadow our hard work: PM Modi

Thakur was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the five-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) film festival which began in Mumbai on Friday. Responding to a question on the “boycott trend” targeting films, Thakur said: “Our movies are today earning praise worldwide. When people talk negatively… they just ruin the environment… This leads to damage and should not happen.”

“At a time when India is keen to enhance its influence as a soft power, at a time when Indian films are making waves in every corner of the world, such talk definitely affects the atmosphere,” he said. “Sometimes, people comment without having full knowledge about the film’s content, just to vitiate the atmosphere,” said Thakur.

Pointing out that all films have to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), he said if anyone has a problem with a film, “they should talk to the concerned department which will take it up with the producer and director”.

“Only after a film is certified by the CBFC, it is released in cinema halls… if anyone has any objection and they convey it to us, we forward it to CBFC for consideration,” said Thakur.

Also Read |Film bodies say ‘big boost of confidence’ after PM Modi cautions party workers to avoid ‘unnecessary comments on films’: ‘Duty now to not show things which can offend people’

Recently, there have been calls to boycott several Bollywood movies. The latest was the call, including from some senior BJP leaders, to boycott Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrotam Mishra and Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur had objected to the colour of Deepika Padukone’s costume in a song in the film.

On objections pertaining to content released on OTT platforms, Thakur said while they work on self-certification mode, there are adequate safeguards, with three levels to record concerns – the producers, the association, and the inter-governmental committee.

Pathaan and beyond |Decoding Brand Shah Rukh Khan and why he is still the undefeated Badshah of Bollywood

Thakur said the I&B ministry receives many complaints about OTT content, but almost 95 per cent of grievances are settled at the level of producers, while the others get resolved at the second stage of the association of publishers of the content.

Only 1 per cent of complaints reach the inter-departmental committee, and strict action is taken, he said. “However, there should be no restrictions on creativity,” he underlined.

The SCO film festival will showcase 58 movies from the regional grouping. Pakistan has not sent any entry.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 18:44 IST
