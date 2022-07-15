Author of book critical of RSS: ‘Most media houses busy praising govt…If someone opposes the system, they are termed anti-national’

Dalit writer and activist Devanur Mahadeva’s recent book ‘RSS – Aala Mattu Agala (RSS – the depth and breadth)’ has received a massive response in Karnataka, with thousands of copies being sold and several translations too in the pipeline.

The 72-page book is critical of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and addresses concerns about the anti-conversion law, the threat to federalism and democracy, and majoritarian rule, and says the RSS is trying to impose the Chaturvarna caste system.

A bestseller at a time when Karnataka has witnessed a few communal controversies – from the hijab row and trade ban on Muslims near temples to the textbook revision row and the anti-conversion law – the book has not gone down well with the BJP and several Hindu right-wing organisations, who have claimed it is “propaganda” against the RSS.

“He has written this book as a Congress servant and has nothing much about ‘RSS – Aala Mattu Agala’ as claimed by the title. It looks like he has written the book based on the speeches of Rahul Gandhi, that is why Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is promoting the book,” said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha of the BJP.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Thursday supported Mahadeva. “What is wrong with what he is saying about the RSS? The RSS will get angry if anyone dares to tell the truth. They don’t like the truth. This is an act of obstructing a fundamental right of freedom of expression,” he said.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Mahadeva shared his thoughts and concerns about the current scenario in the country.

In the book, you mention that the situation in the country is worse than it was during the Emergency and that the pillars of democracy have been affected. Can you elaborate?

Mahadeva: You don’t have to think too much. Just see the way the media is today. Even during the Emergency period, during the Indira Gandhi era, the media was hounded. But there was frustration in media houses and they were waiting for the time. A few of them went against the system and they were lauded as heroes. But today, instead of questioning the government in power, most media houses are busy praising the government and supporting the system. If someone opposes the system, they are termed anti-national. More than me, you (the media) must be knowing it better.

You have also spoken about the threat to federalism. What do you consider to be a serious concern for society?

Mahadeva: In my book, I have not discussed it much but there are definitely signs. If you don’t agree with it, if you are ready to share your opinion, I am ready for a debate.

What is the reason behind having six publishers? What has been the response to the book? Is it being translated to other languages?

Mahadeva: Initially, there were six publishers and now some more may have come forward, I have to check. Three publishers printed 5,000 copies each that were sold in just two days. Some youth from Mysuru came up with a publishing house and printed 2,000 books. I do not know who they are. I do not know the economics behind it. Based on the economics of a book, they should have fixed a minimum price of Rs 60 but they fixed it at Rs 40. People who are buying more than 100 are getting Rs 25 for each. How are publishers benefitting from it? The publishers might be responding to the readers (demands).

The rights of the book are with the author but he does not have to get an honorary commission. If the publishers fix a price beyond Rs 40, then they will have to pay a 10 per cent commission. It has been 15 days and I am told that more than 50,000 books have been printed and there is still demand. We have plans to translate it to all the Indian languages, and to English as well.