Wary of Pandora’s box before polls, Bommai govt walks a tightrope over Panchamasalis’ quota stir

The BJP-led government in Karnataka faces a tough task ahead after it assured the Panchamasalis, a sub-sect of the dominant Veerashaiva Lingayat community, of reservation in education and government jobs.

While BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who is spearheading the community’s reservation agitation, has said that the state government would accept the demands by December 29, sources said that such an announcement was unlikely due to various “technical challenges”.

Sources said the state government has been “buying time” by making such promises to the Panchamasali community since early 2021, when it launched an agitation seeking reservation under the Other Backward Castes (OBC) 2A category.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, who hails from the community, told The Indian Express that clarity on the reservation issue could emerge by December 29 or 30. “There are some challenges in granting reservation to the community. We have to seek legal opinion and convene an all-party meeting before making any announcement,” he said.

Nirani was of the view that reservation should be granted to the entire Veerashaiva Lingayat community, not just Panchamasalis. “A few minor sects of the Lingayat community have already been granted reservation,” he said.

An interim report submitted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission on reservation for various communities is yet to be accepted by the state government. “The report is confidential and is yet to be placed before the state Cabinet,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held his Cabinet meeting hours after the report was submitted on Thursday, it was not taken up for discussion in the meeting. The same day the Panchamsalis staged a massive rally in Belgavi demanding reservation.

Accepting the Panchamasalis’ quota demand will be fraught with challenges for the BJP government in the run-up to the state Assembly elections slated for May next year. The Panchamasali community is identified as Veerashaiva Lingayat in caste certificates issued by the government. If given reservation, Panchamasalis will have to be listed as a separate entity, opening the floodgates of similar demands from other Lingayat sects such as Gaaniga, Sadar Lingayat and Banajiga. Other sub-sects of numerically strong communities such as Vokkaligas and Kurubas could also put forth similar demands.

The BJP is in a tight spot in Karnataka after it received several representations from elected representatives and officials belonging to OBCs against granting reservation to Panchamasalis.

The Bommai government has been wary that providing reservation to the Panchamsalis under the 2A category would antagonise communities such as Kurubas and Edigas. “Edigas have backed the BJP in recent years. If Panchamasalis cut into their quota, it would cost the BJP dear as it would send a wrong message to the community right before the 2023 Assembly polls,” party sources said. Edigas constitute around 2.5 per cent of the state population.

With Karnataka having already exceeded the 50 per cent reservation limit after it hiked the quota for SC/ST communities, accommodating the Panchamasalis could also pose a legal challenge for the state government.

“A constitutional amendment allowing the state to exceed the 50 per cent reservation quota could ultimately help solve the reservation quandary,” a source said.