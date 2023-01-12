BMC polls approaching, BJP looks to PM Modi for a lift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Mumbai next Thursday, January 19, to inaugurate two stretches of the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai metro rail projects is being viewed as a BJP strategy to strengthen its efforts to win the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election that is expected to be held in the coming months. This will be the prime minister’s second visit to Maharashtra in as many months.

The announcement of the PM’s visit came on a day when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a joint meeting with the MLAs of their parties — the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and the BJP — from Mumbai to discuss the BMC elections.

A BJP leader said, “When you have the PM laying the foundation stone for a sewage treatment plant or inaugurating metro lines, the entire country has its focus on it. The significance is manifold.”

According to BJP insiders, the PM’s visit will help the party counter the Opposition’s attempts to paint the party as anti-Mumbai and anti-Maharashtra. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) raised its pitch against the ruling alliance last week following Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Mumbai to meet with investors.

The Opposition has cited the recent exodus of projects to other states as an example of the government’s alleged ineptitude to help Maharashtra maintain its status as a pre-eminent investment destination. This, the MVA has alleged, may be part of a larger BJP design to undermine Mumbai and Maharashtra. Some in the Opposition also view with suspicion Adityanath’s plans to build a film city in his state, speculating that it may undermine the Hindi film industry in Mumbai.

The BMC is the country’s richest civic body with an annual budget of Rs 40,000 crore – larger than some state budgets – and maintaining the infrastructure for the city’s burgeoning population is a massive challenge for the government.

The BJP feels that the focus on infrastructure will boost its chances in the coming elections and help it win a civic body that has been in the control of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for almost three decades. “As long as people repose faith in Modi’s leadership we have nothing to fear. Therefore, Modi’s visit to unveil projects before the BMC poll dates are announced matters to the party,” said a BJP insider.

Senior BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “We have faith in people. They know who can deliver good governance. They are not wearing blinkers. All the mega projects which are in various stages of completion were started by the BJP after Fadnavis became CM in 2014.”

In 2017, the BJP and the Shiv Sena fought the civic body polls, among the first indications that all was not well in the alliance that stood for over two decades. The BJP won 82 seats, just behind the Shiv Sena that won 84 of the 227 wards. This time, the BJP feels that with the Shinde faction of the Sena on its side it can finally go one better and win the civic body for the first time.