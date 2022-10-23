BJP’s Shimla Urbain candidate, Sanjay Sood: The real chaiwala steps up

In the capital of Himachal’s politics, all eyes are on BJP’s chaiwala. Not the Prime Minister, but BJP’s candidate for the Shimla Urban seat, Sanjay Sood, who comes from a humble background and runs a tea stall in the hill station. Having risen from being a humble party worker, he will be looking to secure a win from one of the most coveted seats in the state.

The 57-year-old does not come from a politically connected family and has been running a newspaper and tea stall at the old bus stand for years to earn his family’s keep. Sood’s early education came through RSS institutions. In college in the 1980s, he got involved with BJP’s student wing, ABVP. He was a member of the student council, but due to financial constraints, he began working at the shop.

Sood worked at the booth-level for a local leader and was active at a time when the party in the state was just growing roots.

Following years of grassroots work, Sood was appointed general secretary of the Shimla Mandal Union. He went on to become the BJP’s media in-charge for the district. During this time, he was offered a ticket for the municipal election and Sood became a councillor in the 2000s. He remained councillor for two teams and then became party president for the district.

At the time the ticket announcement was made, Sood was at the shop pouring tea for his supporters, amid media frenzy. He is replacing Union development minister and veteran leader Suresh Bharadwaj, who has been shifted to the Kasumpti constituency.

The decision to shift a four-time MLA to another seat has raised eyebrows, but the BJP is relying on local support while attempting to tackle anti-incumbency. Sood believes he has been rewarded for decades of party work, the result of which will be evident on December 10.