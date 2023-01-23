‘BJP dreams to wipe off every single Communist leader in India’: Dr Ashok Sinha

The ruling BJP in Tripura Monday said its dream is to “wipe off” every single Communist leader from India.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte in Agartala, BJP senior vice president Dr Ashok Sinha said the Congress and the CPI(M) perpetrated violence on BJP supporters but were instead misleading the Election Commission by making false allegations against the saffron party.

Asked about the political clashes between the BJP and the Congress at Jirania on January 18, where All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Tripura Dr Ajoy Kumar sustained injuries, the BJP leader said the allegations raised by the Congress were “baseless”. He added that Opposition workers instead tried to damage a BJP booth office in the area.

“The ECI very clearly said the clashes were instigated by the Congress just before the polls were announced. It was led by a national leader and they tried to damage our booth office there. Above all, they had the audacity to go to the ECI and submit written lies about Dr Ajoy Kumar getting grievously injured. He actually sustained minor injuries,” Dr Sinha said, adding that the Congress was being “rejected” across the country for its baseless and false politics.

The comments came close on the heels of an incident of arson at a BJP booth office in South Indranagar on the outskirts of Agartala city.

The fire was put out soon by the police and the locals but the BJP accused the CPI(M)-Congress alliance of being responsible for the incident.

“Today, they burnt our offices. We are not surprised. We know they’ll keep doing it. In childhood, we heard of violence in Bihar… Now Bihar has become peaceful. But wherever this Communist thing remains, they remain violent,” Dr Ashok Sinha said after his meeting with CEO Gitte.

He also said the BJP dreams to wipe off every single Communist leader.

“Our dream is that one day, we will wipe them off the map of our country and there will not be a single Communist party leader left in India. We shall wipe them off,” he said.

However, the BJP vice president clarified that by “wiping off”, he actually meant that all Communist leaders will join other non-Communist parties.

Law minister Ratan Lal Nath, who joined the delegation Monday, said nearly 10 BJP booth offices were ransacked in the last few days. He accused Opposition Congress and CPI(M) activists of lying about political attacks.

He also alleged that “a section of Election Commission officials” entered private properties and “put ink” on images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi used in campaign materials and signage.

“He is the prime minister of the country… We are proud of him. Some individuals, without following ECI and MCC rules, entered private property and put ink on the images of the PM. This is a criminal offence… Some officials of the Election Commission did this in three-four places. This is unacceptable,” he said.

While reacting to the BJP’s allegations, Congress state president Birajit Sinha accused the saffron party of indulging in political violence. He said the issue was raised before the Election Commission and the latter took some steps, including suspending three police officials for not taking proper steps to avert political violence.

Notably, the polls for the 60-member Tripura Assembly will be conducted in a single phase on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.