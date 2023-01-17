BJP fends off dissent fears, wins Chandigarh mayor post again by 1 vote against AAP

A YEAR after the Aam Aadmi Party lost the Chandigarh mayor election to the BJP by one vote – a result it declared foul as one of its votes was declared invalid – it faced similar defeat Tuesday.

Having managed to keep its flock together, by sequestering councillors away from Chandigarh, the BJP again won the mayor elections, and also the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts – all of them by 1 vote each. The clinching vote in each case was that of BJP leader and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, the ex-officio member of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s general house.

In a major victory last year, the AAP had won the corporation elections in Chandigarh, by winning 14 wards to the BJP’s 12. The BJP numbers had gone up to 14 after two Congress councillors crossed over. The AAP win was a precursor to the party’s victory in the Punjab Assembly elections that followed.

With 14 votes each in the House, both the AAP and BJP had seemed set for a tie in January 2022 but the counting had taken a twist towards the end when one AAP vote was declared invalid as there was a tick mark on the other side of the ballot paper. The ballot paper had a stamp on it but had a tick mark on the other side as well.

On Tuesday, of the 29 votes polled, 15 were in favour of BJP Mayor candidate Anup Gupta (including Kher’s vote), and 14 for the AAP’s Jasbir Singh. The same were the tallies for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.

In the 35-member general house, the Congress has six councillors and the Akali Dal one. Both the Congress and Akali Dal abstained from voting, as they had done last year.

For the BJP, a bigger relief was that the party unit voted as one, after there were reports that many senior leaders were unhappy with Anup Gupta, a first-comer, being picked as mayoral candidate.

A senior leader said there were “a few initial resentments” but the party stood together realising the stakes vested in the election. “The stakes were really high given that voting will soon take place for Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor. So it was very important we win this. Moreover, Chandigarh is a crucial seat for us after the AAP managed to get 14 seats in the corporation and later won the Vidhan Sabha elections,” he said.

The leader added that the BJP also considers “every seat” and “every win” important now that the Lok Sabha elections are just a year away.

Sources said the high command was also keeping a watch on the election, with a message going out to councillors from the very top that cross-voting would not be tolerated. After the nominations had been filed, back-to-back meetings were held with party councillors by not just regional but also national leaders. The BJP councillors were taken to Morni and Ambala to stay till election day so that no other political party could approach them.

Among the leaders closely involved with the exercise were Vinod Tawde, BJP national general secretary, Narinder Rana and Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

The councillors opposed to Gupta’s candidature were told that they should put the party first. “We were told that we are all young and the party would give us all an opportunity at some point or the other,” a BJP councillor said, requesting anonymity.

Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood told The Indian Express that they were not insecure about winning. “In fact, the AAP was trying to woo Congress councillors to convince them to vote for its candidate… The AAP and Congress are the same, one AAP councillor even said that the ‘opposition is united’.”