scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

BJP waits it out, but is nervous ‘Nitish Kumar threat serious’ this time

For now, the BJP has decided not to send any emissary to Patna to “douse the fire”, and will wait for the meeting called by Nitish of his party workers Tuesday.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
August 8, 2022 6:07:16 pm
There is also at least one change from earlier instances of Nitish's brinkmanship that is making the BJP nervous. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

As its key ally JD(U) indicated parting of ways with the BJP Monday, the latter was waiting and watching. However, while many hoped that Nitish Kumar was only “posturing” for a “larger pound of flesh” in the Union Cabinet, the unpredictability of the Bihar Chief Minister has the BJP on the edge.

There is also at least one change from earlier instances of Nitish’s brinkmanship that is making the BJP nervous. A BJP leader pointed to “the changed political scenario post the arrest of a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad”, leaving the RJD more pliant.

In Premium Now |Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips in ties with BJP, RJD

“This time, the threat looks serious,” a senior BJP leader said. “Nitish Kumar is unpredictable… he has proved that he could go to any extent,” added another party leader from Bihar.

For now, the BJP has decided not to send any emissary to Patna to “douse the fire”, and will wait for the meeting called by Nitish of his party workers Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...

According to a senior BJP leader from Bihar, the arrest of Bhola Yadav, who used to be the Officer on Special Duty to Lalu Prasad during his tenure as the Railway Minister, in an alleged land-for-job case, has left the RJD camp desperate to strike a deal with Kumar.

“The RJD has dropped demands such as the CM post and is ready to make compromises with Nitish to form the government. This has given Nitish a lot of leg room to bargain with the BJP. His party has been demanding a larger role in the Union government, and now the posturing makes their demands look stronger,” a BJP leader said.

Also in Political Pulse |Why Mahagathbandhan is again the right maths for Nitish Kumar

According to BJP sources, the RJD, which has been cosying up to Nitish for some time, is ready to settle for some key ministries now, instead of the CM post.

In the Bihar Assembly, the RJD is the single-largest party, with 75 seats. The JD(U) has 43. The BJP is behind the RJD by only one seat.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The BJP leadership had earlier indicated that it was ready to offer a Cabinet post to the JD(U) in place of R C P Singh, who ran afoul of Nitish for reportedly accepting the berth without Nitish’s nod. Singh, who had to resign after his Rajya Sabha tenure ended, quit the JD(U) Saturday.

BJP sources said that the JD(U) though was holding out for more than one ministerial berth, especially its national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh).

Don't Miss |JD(U) calls Chirag, RCP ‘plots against Nitish’, says nothing final on 2024 tie-up

The majority view in the BJP is that Cabinet berths is just a ruse, and that Nitish has been pulling away from the party. The latest trigger point was a face-off with Bihar Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha over invitations to Vidhan Sabha anniversary celebrations.

Nitish also sees the personal attacks on him by R C P Singh, once one of his closest aides, as made at the behest of the BJP. Singh has called the JD(U) a sinking ship and said a “jealous” Nitish would never become the prime minister. The JD(U) sees Singh breaking away from Nitish to try and carve his own path as also having the BJP’s blessing.

Also Read |With high praise for Nitish, PM Modi signals all is well in Bihar NDA

But while a section of the BJP unit in Bihar has always been critical of Nitish, the central leadership has been keen to continue the alliance, with him at the helm of affairs. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Patna to placate Nitish.

State leaders argue that it was Nitish who opened the front against the BJP national leadership first, forcing their hand. “He has blamed us over denial of special status category, mobilised parties against us over the caste census issue, and then criticised us publicly over the Agnipath scheme,” a BJP MP said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 06:07:16 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

3

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

4

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu wins Women’s Singles gold, Lakshya Sen 1-1 in Men’s final

5

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Featured Stories

C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: What to watch out for as talks on US-China audit deal drag on
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
Explained: The PESA Act, and the background of the AAP's election promise...
BJP waits it out, but is nervous 'Nitish Kumar threat serious' this time
BJP waits it out, but is nervous 'Nitish Kumar threat serious' this time
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

Investors fear loss after ED probes WazirX, many opt for withdrawal

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement