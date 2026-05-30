BJP triples tally in Punjab civic polls: Why fifth-place finish gives it hope for 2027

On the back of its first ever win in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP is now eyeing Opposition-ruled Punjab’s 2027 Assembly polls as the party looks to expand its national footprint. On Friday, a day after the BJP appointed Kewal Singh Dhillon as the first Sikh president of its Punjab unit, the results of state’s urban local body elections came as a boost for the party.

In the elections to eight municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 20 nagar panchayats all spread across 1,977 wards, the BJP has gone from winning 49 wards in 2021 to crossing the 170-ward mark this year. Though the party only placed fifth in terms of wards won – behind the AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Independents – the civic poll results signal the party’s growing influence in Punjab’s urban and semi-urban belts.

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While the ruling AAP remained the dominant force in most civic bodies, the BJP’s performance in several municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats has given the saffron party a political opening ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The most significant gains came in the Abohar Municipal Corporation, where the BJP secured a majority with 28 of its 50 seats, while the AAP trailed with 20 seats. Abohar carries symbolic significance for the BJP as it is the hometown of former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, whose nephew Sandeep Jakhar is the area’s sitting MLA. In the 2021 civic polls, the Congress had swept Abohar, winning 49 wards when the Jakhars were still in the party.

Despite these gains, BJP leaders have alleged irregularities in the counting process. Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal claimed the party’s tally had crossed 200 wards during the morning trends before the State Election Commission (SEC) website allegedly crashed.

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“The results are moderate. Our tally had crossed 200 in the morning and then the SEC website crashed for nearly two hours. Afterwards, our number suddenly reduced to below 100 before increasing gradually again. However, we are not disappointed because we expected such moves from the AAP. Our homework for 2027 has begun and we will continue working accordingly,” said Baliawal.

Also Read | Beyond the Punjab civic polls, warning signs for AAP ahead of 2027 test

Expanding beyond urban pockets

In these civic elections, the BJP’s performances are spread across multiple regions, rather than being confined to its traditional Hindu-majority urban belts.

Besides securing a majority in the Abohar Municipal Corporations, and making gains in municipal councils and nagar panchayats across the Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mansa, Patiala and Fazilka districts, the BJP also opened its account in the Bathinda Municipal Corporation in a district that is regarded as a stronghold of farmers’ unions and agrarian politics.

The gains in Mansa district also carry special significance for the BJP, which has faced intense protests in Punjab over farm policies. “Mansa is where the farm agitation had deep roots. The BJP winning six seats (in the Mansa Municipal Council) is being seen as a positive sign for the party,” a BJP source said.

“People voted against the AAP because they were unhappy with the lack of development and the party’s approach towards local voters. Mansa has always been politically vocal and these results should be seen as a referendum by all political parties,” said Gurlabh Singh Mahal, a Mansa-based activist.

Symbolic breakthrough in Malerkotla

Among the BJP’s most politically symbolic victories came in the Muslim-majority Malerkotla Municipal Council, where the party won one ward by 265 more votes than the AAP candidate.

For a party often perceived as struggling for acceptability among minority voters in Punjab, the Malerkotla result offers the BJP an opportunity to project political inclusiveness.

Mixed results in leader strongholds

But the results also reflected mixed outcomes in areas associated with BJP leaders.

In Barnala, the home district of newly appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, the party could win only seven wards in the municipal corporation, while the AAP secured 36 of 50 seats.

Dhillon, however, accused the AAP of “manipulating” the electoral process. “Unfair practices were used by the AAP to win by hook or by crook. Papers of our candidates were cancelled. Democracy was murdered in these polls. But we are preparing seriously for 2027,” he said.

In Pathankot, represented by Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma, the party won 18 of 50 wards, while the SAD won 12 and the AAP was restricted to 4.

Challenges ahead for BJP

Despite its improved performance, the BJP still faces significant structural and political challenges in Punjab.

The party remains heavily dependent on urban Hindu voters in several pockets and is yet to establish deep organisational roots across rural Sikh-majority constituencies. Independents and the SAD continue to retain influence in many semi-urban regions, while the AAP still commands the advantage of incumbency and organisational reach.

The shadow of the farmers’ agitation also continues to influence perceptions of the BJP in agrarian belts, even though party leaders believe hostility towards them has reduced considerably. “In 2021, many of our candidates could not even campaign because of the farm law protests. This time we could freely campaign in villages and towns. That itself is a major change in five years,” said a BJP leader.