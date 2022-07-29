Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DGP in talks with party

There have been indications in recent months about former Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) T Krishna Prasad shifting towards the BJP and now the 1986-batch IPS officer looks all set to join the party.

Prasad, who previously served as the chairperson of the Telangana Road Safety Authority and the Additional Director General of Railways and Road Safety, has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also recently lauded Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan when she put on her doctor hat and saved the life of U Kripananad Tripathi — who is currently posted as Additional DGP (Road Safety) — on board a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad. The former police officer also tweeted in support of President Droupadi Murmu.

Sources in BJP said the former DGP had met senior party leaders and talks were going on. They added that Prasad had expressed interest in working with policymakers. The former IPS officer told The Indian Express that he had no interest in electoral politics.

“I would like to work on the implementation of deliverables. I have launched a programme to empower the most marginalised communities through the ‘Malupu’ movement, which aims to provide skills to people from marginalised groups to become microentrepreneurs. To empower them, first I have to strengthen myself so I would like to join a party that will provide the opportunity. Under Narendra Modi’s leadership and through initiatives like the Mudra Bank, the communities can leverage and benefit.”

Prasad runs an NGO called the Krishna Prasad Foundation. It worked to mobilise medical equipment at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, working with the American India Foundation to procure and donate critical medical equipment to hospitals. The foundation also donated oxygen ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and monitors to medical facilities.

BJP executive committee member N Ramchander Rao said several prominent persons in Telangana were in touch with the party and might join it soon. Looking to expand its footprint in the two Telugu-speaking states, the BJP has been approaching retired bureaucrats. It also wants to bring in well-known faces and all those who are working in the public service sphere to bolster its image. Last year, former Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud and Road Transport Corporation Employees’ Union leader Ashwathama Reddy joined the party.

This month, Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, the representative from Munugode, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It sparked speculation that he was also trying to join the BJP. Reddy, however, claimed it was a courtesy call and although he was unhappy in the Congress he had not taken any decision.

Among the former bureaucrats who joined the BJP fold in recent times are former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao and retired Excise Commissioner R Chandravadan. Former Karnataka chief secretary K Ratna Prabha also joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll in May 2021.

Krishna Prasad retired from service in 2020. He is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and is the author of Trafficking in Persons — Tip of the Iceberg.