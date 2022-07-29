scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DGP in talks with party

T Krishna Prasad tells The Indian Express he has no interest in electoral politics and ‘would like to work on implementation of deliverables’.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
Updated: July 29, 2022 5:41:23 pm
Former Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) T Krishna Prasad looks all set to join the BJP. (Twitter: @T Krishna Prasad IPS (Retd))

There have been indications in recent months about former Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) T Krishna Prasad shifting towards the BJP and now the 1986-batch IPS officer looks all set to join the party.

Prasad, who previously served as the chairperson of the Telangana Road Safety Authority and the Additional Director General of Railways and Road Safety, has been praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also recently lauded Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan when she put on her doctor hat and saved the life of U Kripananad Tripathi — who is currently posted as Additional DGP (Road Safety) — on board a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad. The former police officer also tweeted in support of President Droupadi Murmu.

Must Read |Facing BJP nationalism heat, TRS counters by invoking Kakatiyas, Telangana pride

Sources in BJP said the former DGP had met senior party leaders and talks were going on. They added that Prasad had expressed interest in working with policymakers. The former IPS officer told The Indian Express that he had no interest in electoral politics.

“I would like to work on the implementation of deliverables. I have launched a programme to empower the most marginalised communities through the ‘Malupu’ movement, which aims to provide skills to people from marginalised groups to become microentrepreneurs. To empower them, first I have to strengthen myself so I would like to join a party that will provide the opportunity. Under Narendra Modi’s leadership and through initiatives like the Mudra Bank, the communities can leverage and benefit.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...

Prasad runs an NGO called the Krishna Prasad Foundation. It worked to mobilise medical equipment at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, working with the American India Foundation to procure and donate critical medical equipment to hospitals. The foundation also donated oxygen ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and monitors to medical facilities.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury interview |Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardian in Sonia Gandhi’

BJP executive committee member N Ramchander Rao said several prominent persons in Telangana were in touch with the party and might join it soon. Looking to expand its footprint in the two Telugu-speaking states, the BJP has been approaching retired bureaucrats. It also wants to bring in well-known faces and all those who are working in the public service sphere to bolster its image. Last year, former Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Swamy Goud and Road Transport Corporation Employees’ Union leader Ashwathama Reddy joined the party.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

This month, Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, the representative from Munugode, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It sparked speculation that he was also trying to join the BJP. Reddy, however, claimed it was a courtesy call and although he was unhappy in the Congress he had not taken any decision.

Don't Miss |https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/telangana-andhra-govts-go-all-out-for-har-ghar-tiranga-campaign-8050409/

Among the former bureaucrats who joined the BJP fold in recent times are former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao and retired Excise Commissioner R Chandravadan. Former Karnataka chief secretary K Ratna Prabha also joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll in May 2021.

Krishna Prasad retired from service in 2020. He is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, and the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and is the author of Trafficking in Persons — Tip of the Iceberg.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

3

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DG...
Newsmaker | BJP to rope in another former public servant, Telangana ex-DG...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Renuka Singh gets three quick wickets, Australia struggle
CWG 2022 Day 1 LIVE

Renuka Singh gets three quick wickets, Australia struggle

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
PB Mehta writes

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords
Opinion

Solution to the engineering sector: Infrastructure, not buzzwords

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Case Study of the week: The impact of social media on young India's mental health
UPSC Essentials

Case Study of the week: The impact of social media on young India's mental health

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira: Report

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement