BJP to focus now on ‘dynasty-mukt Bharat’, lay ground at meet starting today

AS THE BJP tries to expand the party to states where it has no or little presence, as part of its 2024 Lok Sabha poll plans, the focus of its National Executive starting Friday in Hyderabad, sources said, would be southern states and a message of “dynasty-mukt Bharat”.

The three-day conclave will include a meeting of general secretaries on Friday evening and one by office-bearers on Saturday morning, apart from discussions lasting two days on the political and economic agenda of the party. The conclave will conclude with a public meeting on Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior party leader said: “The narrative for the campaign for 2024 will be dynasty-mukt Bharat, as the same covers all regional parties in the country, including in the southern states. Dynasty politics will be projected as the biggest danger against democratic principles, a symbol of entitlement politics, and the root cause of corruption and misgovernance.”

The leader pointed out that while Congress-mukt Bharat and corruption-free India were prominent BJP slogans in the last two Lok Sabha elections, these two would be absorbed into the “dynasty-mukt Bharat” campaign. Sources said the tone of the new campaign will be set through statements and speeches at the National Executive.

The leader added that the fact that the meeting was being held in Hyderabad “gives the explicit message that the BJP’s focus ahead of the next general election will be southern states, where the party is yet to cover a lot of area in terms of its expansion and electoral gains”. He said the discussions and debates at the meeting would talk about this.

PM Modi has frequently targeted “dynasty politics” in his speeches. While addressing party workers on the BJP’s 42nd Foundation Day, he said that while the BJP was devoted to the nation, there were parties which were “devoted to families”. “There are still two kinds of politics going on in this country,” he said. “One is the politics of family devotion and the other is committed to patriotism. These people may be in different states, but they remain connected by the strings of dynasty politics, covering each other’s corruption. At the national level and in some states, there are some political parties that work only for the interests of their families. In dynasty governments, the members of the family have control over the local body to Parliament… Such family parties have never allowed the youth of this country to progress.”

Modi added that the BJP was the only party that was trying to challenge this.

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Hyderabad had been chosen as the venue for the National Executive as “the BJP wanted to expose the corruption, misgovernance and harassment politics” of K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government in the state.

“I requested the BJP leadership to make Hyderabad the venue… BJP workers have faced police atrocities and have been framed in fake cases for highlighting misgovernance (in Telangana). The meeting, Prime Minister Modi’s presence and his public address will give confidence to party workers across the state, “ Kumar told The Indian Express.

Besides Telangana, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan will hold Assembly elections in 2023.

Sources said the resolutions adopted at the conclave will highlight “Modi’s successful leadership, his welfare programmes for the poor, how he is taking the country ahead, how he is earning respect for India at the global level, and how he is leading the party to electoral wins”. A reference would be made to the recent electoral victories in states.

The BJP National Executive usually passes three resolutions – on the political situation, economy and foreign policy.

The meeting of general secretaries on Friday is expected to finalise the number and character of the resolutions to be adopted at the Hyderabad conclave, sources said.