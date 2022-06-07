BJP to Cong, Rajasthan to Haryana, all roads lead to Moosewala home

From BJP to Congress, from Ministers to farm leaders, and from Rajasthan to Haryana, political leaders cutting across party and state lines have been making a beeline to Mansa in Punjab to share time and space with the parents of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in the village nine days ago.

The latest visitor on Tuesday was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who posted on Twitter later that it’s “difficult to describe the grief that… Moosewala’s parents are going through”.

“It’s our duty to ensure justice for them, and we will do it,” he posted before targeting the new AAP government. “The state’s law and order situation has collapsed completely. It’s beyond the AAP government to maintain peace and harmony in Punjab,” he tweeted.

Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala was the Congress candidate from Mansa in the state elections earlier this year and lost to AAP’s Vijay Singla. The Congress’ flag was placed on the singer’s body before the cremation on May 31.

Among the other political leaders to visit on Tuesday were former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, founder of Punjab Lok Congress, and his wife Preneet Kaur, a Congress MP. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also visited the family.

The long list of high-profile visitors to Mansa since Moosewala’s death included Union Minister and BJP leader from Rajasthan Gajendra Shekhawat and Congress leader from the state Sachin Pilot.

Representing the ruling coalition from Haryana was JJP’s Digvijay Chautala who visited the family on Monday. Rakesh Tikait, who had spearheaded the agitation against the farm laws in UP, had visited earlier.

The other prominent leaders from Punjab to visit were SAD’s Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sunil Jakhar who switched sides from Congress to BJP recently, BJP leader Ashwani Sharma, and farm leaders Gurnam Chaduni and Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

However, leaders of the ruling AAP remained conspicuous by their low-key presence amidst resentment and anger in the area over the state government’s decision to reduce security to Moosewala, among several others, days before the killing. Incidentally, Mansa falls in the Lok Sabha constituency of Sangrur, which is represented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The first AAP leader to visit the grieving family was Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh on the day of cremation. Singh, incidentally, is said to be unhappy with his party’s government over a clutch of appointments. Local AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Banwali visited the family soon after the cremation.

However, Mann arrived in Mansa five days after the killing. The visit saw extensive security being deployed at the village, and local residents raising slogans against the AAP Chief Minister.