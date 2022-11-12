politics | TMC tries to save face as BJP slams minister remarks on President Murmu as ‘anti-tribal’, ‘anti-national’

From asking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to sack him, to seeking his arrest, the BJP Saturday launched an offensive against Trinamool Congress minister Akhil Giri, following the row over his comments regarding President Droupadi Murmu.

In a video that has gone viral, the Minister for Correctional Administration, while addressing people in Nandigram on Thursday, is seen saying: “He (Suvendu Adhikari) said that I am not good-looking. How beautiful is he? We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?” Giri asks a crowd of people.

#WATCH | “We don’t judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?,” says West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Akhil Giri in Nandigram (11.11.2022) pic.twitter.com/UcGKbGqc7p — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

As his comments raised a storm, Giri offered an apology today. “I have taken oath as a minister. I respect both the Constitution of India and the President of the country. I was referring to comments by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who kept attacking me over my looks. However, I apologise for my statements and would like to reiterate that I have immense respect for President Droupadi Murmu.”

The @AITCofficial Min. Sh. Akhil Giri, unconditionally APOLOGISES for his insensitive comment on the @rashtrapatibhvn Smt. Droupadi Murmu, & expresses his deepest RESPECT for the Chair of the President. pic.twitter.com/BFUsr0P2x2 — 𝐑𝐢𝐣𝐮 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐚 (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) November 12, 2022

But his apology came only after the BJP had seized on his remarks. The TMC, caught in the unseemly controversy at a time when it is trying to woo the tribal vote, distanced itself from Giri’s remarks. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev tweeted that such comments were not reflective of the “inclusive politics” of the party.

Calling Giri’s remarks condemnable and unfortunate, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda tweeted: “The surprising thing is that this happened in West Bengal, where there is a woman Chief Minister itself. And the members of her Cabinet are openly making such indecent remarks on a tribal woman, who is also the President of the country.”

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya posted: “Mamata Banerjee has always been anti-tribals, didn’t support President Murmu for the office and now this. Shameful level of discourse.”

BJP MP Saumitra Khan wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting it to “immediately arrest” Giri and take appropriate action against him. He also asked the NCW to seek dismissal of Giri as MLA.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, himself no stranger to controversy, asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR.

I request @DelhiPolice to file FIR against Akhil Giri in SC/ST act https://t.co/7Vluh7Ir3C — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) November 12, 2022

The BJP’s West Bengal unit is holding a statewide protest Saturday against Giri’s comments and seeking his resignation. Calling both Mamata and TMC “anti-tribal”, it tweeted that Giri made the remarks “in the presence of Shashi Panja, another minister, from the Women’s Welfare Department”.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda, while seeking Giri’s resignation, said, “The abhorring remarks by Bengal CM Smt @MamataOfficial’s lieutenant & Minister Akhil Giri on Hon President of India is symptomatic of the regressive & corrupted mindset of TMC.”

The abhorring remarks by Bengal CM Smt @MamataOfficial‘s lieutenant & Minister Akhil Giri on Hon President of India is symptomatic of the regressive & corrupted mindset of TMC. I strongly condemn it. This person has no right to remain a Minister – he must resign & be expelled. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) November 12, 2022

Lekha Samantsinghar, a BJP leader from Odisha, to which Murmu belongs, said Giri’s remarks were an example of how women are degraded in public life. “These despicable words against the nation’s highest constitutional position are nothing less than anti-nationalism,” she wrote on Twitter.

Former Tripura governor and BJP leader Tathagata Roy, who was frequently involved in a war of words with the Mamata government, said: “Akhil Giri,a small-time politician from Purba Medinipur, is not such a fool that he did not know the implications of abusing the President of India. He did it to draw applause from his audience. Shows the depth to which public morality has descended in this hapless state,” he tweeted.