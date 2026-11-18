With the Punjab Assembly elections barely a few months away, the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are said to be in “advanced talks” to revive their alliance in a bid to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the principal Opposition Congress.

Sources said the two parties are discussing a possible alliance, with a high-level meeting between their senior leaders likely to take place later this week. The two erstwhile allies had broken up in 2020 over the now-repealed central farm laws.

The 2022 Assembly elections marked the SAD’s worst-ever performance in Punjab, with its tally falling to just three seats from 15 in 2017. Currently, the Assembly lists the party as having two legislators after Manpreet Ayali crossed over to the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) led by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party, which had traditionally enjoyed considerable influence in the state, was swept aside by the AAP, which won 92 of the 117 seats in the previous elections.

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The Congress saw its tally plunge from 77 seats in 2017 to 18 in 2022. The BJP, which had won 19 seats in 2007 and 12 in 2012 as the SAD’s junior ally, managed just two seats on its own in 2022, down from three in 2017.

The vote share figures underline the scale of the Opposition parties’ setbacks. The SAD’s vote share fell from 25.24% in 2017 to 18.38% in 2022, the steepest decline among the major parties. The Congress saw its votes drop from 30.5% to 22.98%.

In contrast, the AAP’s vote share surged from 23.72% to 42.01%. The BJP registered a minor increase, from 5.39% to 6.6%.

What’s at stake?

For the SAD, the immediate priority is electoral survival and a return to political relevance in Punjab. The party, which has been reeling from internal discontent and divisions, is looking to regain its traditional support base, particularly among farmers, rural people and sections of the Sikh voters.

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For the BJP, however, the calculations extend beyond the state. Buoyed by its electoral performance in West Bengal, the party is looking to expand its national footprint and strengthen its position in the Rajya Sabha, where seven Punjab seats are due to fall vacant between April and July 2028.

Six of these seats are currently held by former AAP MPs who crossed over to the BJP in April this year. Their induction has strengthened the NDA’s position in the 245-seat Upper House, where it has more than 150 members.

The BJP could also benefit from the SAD’s presence in the Lok Sabha. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the SAD’s lone MP in the Lower House, could add to the NDA’s tally at a time when the BJP-led Centre is seeking to push its delimitation and women’s reservation Bills.

Rural factor

Punjab’s electoral landscape is shaped by its predominantly rural character, with 1.73 crore of the state’s 2.77 crore people inhabiting rural areas. This demographic profile makes the rural vote particularly important.

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The SAD and the Congress have traditionally drawn support from rural voters, many of whom are engaged in agriculture. The SAD has also retained influence among sections of the Sikh electorate, while the BJP’s traditional base has largely been concentrated in urban and industrial centres.

The AAP’s 2022 victory, however, demonstrated its ability to cut across these traditional electoral divides.

More than half of Punjab’s 117 seats fall in rural belts. These include Fazilka, Zira, Jalalabad, Sultanpur Lodhi and Shahkot. Around 30 constituencies, including Mansa, Phagwara, Gurdaspur and Faridkot, are classified as semi-rural seats.

Constituencies such as Batala, Kharar, Moga, Khanna and Malerkotla fall in the semi-urban category. A little over a dozen are considered urban seats, which include Ludhiana North, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana West, Amritsar North, Jalandhar North, SAS Nagar and Hoshiarpur.

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The geographical distribution of seats is thus likely to figure prominently in the seat-sharing negotiations between the BJP and the Akali Dal.

Challenges ahead

The biggest challenge for the proposed alliance is the BJP’s reluctance to return to its traditional position as the junior partner in the arrangement. The BJP is understood to believe that its expanding national footprint and organisational strength warrant a substantially larger share of seats than it received under the previous pacts.

The BJP’s pitch is likely to centre on its ability to mobilise central assistance for Punjab’s debt-ridden economy, strengthen infrastructure, address the drug menace and highlight national security concerns given the state’s strategic importance as a border state.

The SAD would bring to the table its traditional support among farmers and sections of the Sikh voters. Its influence in the rural regions could prove particularly valuable to the BJP. The recent pledge of support by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kadian), too, could strengthen the SAD’s bargaining position.

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The two parties are understood to be considering changes to their earlier seat-sharing formula, under which the BJP traditionally contested around 23 seats and the SAD the remaining 94.

As per the current discussions, the BJP is learnt to be seeking nearly double its traditional share, while the SAD could contest around 70-75 seats.

The outcome of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections this week could also have a bearing on the SAD’s negotiating position, sources said.

The most contentious issue, however, could be the projection of a CM candidate. The SAD is likely to insist on having its leader projected as the alliance’s CM face, particularly if it agrees to contest fewer seats than it did under the earlier deals.

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For the BJP, agreeing to such a demand could prove difficult, given its growing ambition to emerge as a more dominant political force in Punjab.