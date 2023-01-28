BJP releases first Tripura poll list, Biplab Deb stays nout, Union MoS to contest

Two days to go for the deadline to file nominations for the Tripura Assembly elections to end, the BJP Saturday announced its first list of 48 candidates, leaving 12 names for later.

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had contested in alliance with the tribal Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) party. On Saturday, the BJP said that as of now there was no alliance with the IPFT, but all possibilities were open.

In 21 seats, the BJP has fielded new candidates, with almost all ministers retaining their seats. Three of the constituencies for which candidates were announced had been contested by the IPFT last time. There are 11 women candidates in the list of 48.

While Biplab Kumar Deb, who stepped down suddenly as Chief Minister last year, does not figure in the list, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik is a surprise addition. Two Muslim candidates figure in the BJP’s list of 48.

Among those fielded from their sitting seats are incumbent CM Manik Saha, from Town Bardowali, which he won last year in a bypoll, in his first ever election; and Deputy CM Jishnu Devvarma from Charilam ST reserved seat.

BJP state president Rajiv Bhattacharjee will contest from Banamalipur, which was won by ex-CM Deb last time. The seat had been vacant since Deb relinquished it to contest the Rajya Sabha polls and became an MP.

Union MoS, Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik gets a ticket from Dhanpur, from where she has unsuccessfully contested against former CPI(M) CM Manik Sarkar in the past.

Moboshwar Ali, who left the CPI(M) to join the BJP only on Friday, has been fielded from Kailashahar, the seat he won in 2018. The CPI(M) had this time dropped Ali to accommodate Congress state president Birajit Sinha, a previous winner from the constituency.

Tafajjal Hossain from Boxanagar is the other Muslim candidate fielded by the BJP.

One interesting omission was Minister Ram Prasad Paul. Soon after Deb had been dropped as CM and Saha picked to replace him last year, Paul was said to have been involved in violence with Central BJP leaders. However, given Paul’s proximity to the RSS, he might still make a comeback as Suryamaninagar candidate.

Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said all their candidates were well-known names in their areas, and the party was confident of victory as “ideology, role of the state and Central governments and development were the main issues in the election”.

About alliances, Bhattacharya told The Indian Express that as of now, none was on the cards, including with the IPFT. However, he said: “Anything can happen in politics.”

On whether talks were still on with the IPFT, which recently started merger discussions with the TIPRA Motha tribal party, Bhattacharya said: “The IPFT is still with us. Later, we shall think whether they will be with us or not. But we are fully ready to contest in all 60 seats on our part.”

On ex-CM Deb not getting a ticket contrary to speculation that he would contest the polls, the spokesperson said: “Biplab Kumar Deb is a Rajya Sabha MP. How can he contest? He represents all the 60 constituencies of the state in the Rajya Sabha. He is very much a part of the politics of the state.”

However, asked why Bhoumik had been fielded then despite being an MP, Bhattacharya declined to comment.

On whether Saha would be the party’s CM face in the election and retain the post if the BJP wins, he said: “Dr Manik Saha is the present face of the party, he will lead the government. There is no issue of changing. However, it is also a fact that a person is not the main thing, instead the party and ideology are the main issues.”

The state votes on February 16, with the results to be declared on March 2.