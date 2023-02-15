scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
In BJP’s bag of promises for Meghalaya: Corruption-free state, border dispute resolution

BJP is the junior partner in the coalition government that has faced corruption allegations during its tenure. It is contesting the coming Assembly polls on its own.

The BJP’s vision document, titled Empower Meghalaya also promises “smart border fencing” and “24x7 surveillance” along the 443-km border with Bangladesh. (Express photo)

As Meghalaya’s ruling outfit National People’s Party (NPP) battles allegations of rampant corruption in the past five years, the BJP, which was its coalition partner in the government, on Wednesday launched its manifesto promising a “corruption-free” Meghalaya.

Since 2018, the BJP has been a minor ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government. However, the two parties are now contesting the February 27 Assembly polls separately.

“Corruption has been a hindrance as far as development is concerned in Meghalaya … we want to make Meghalaya a corruption-free state and it is possible with only a strong BJP,” said BJP national president J P Nadda, launching the party’s manifesto in Shillong. To fight corruption, the BJP has promised to establish a “Special Task Force” under a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all cases of corruption as well as an “anti-corruption helpline” to provide a “quick and efficient” grievance redressal mechanism.

The BJP’s vision document, titled Empower Meghalaya, also states that it is “committed to solving” the Assam-Meghalaya border issue. “We believe in dialogue … It is not India and Pakistan. It is Assam and Meghalaya. We will see to all the border issues and permanent outposts will be established,” Nadda said.

In November 2022, the death of six civilians from the state in firing by Assam police in Mukroh led to a fresh resurgence of the age-old border dispute with Assam. The incident came just months after the Meghalaya government signed what it described as a “historic” pact with Assam to solve part of the border crisis. The episode resulted in criticism from the Opposition, which said the government had not taken into confidence all stakeholders involved.

The vision document also promises “smart border fencing” and “24×7 surveillance” along the 443-km border with Bangladesh.

Other promises include the introduction of two women-centric schemes. These are the “Ka Phan Nonglait” scheme (a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child) and the “Jugi Rani Jugi Silchi” support scheme (financial assistance of Rs 24,000 annually to all dependent widows and single mothers) as well as free scooties to all meritorious college-going women from financially weak households.

For the youth, the BJP said it would introduce a scheme to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to unemployed graduates for one year, among other things. The party has also promised to increase the annual financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from the current Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per annum, and double the pension for senior citizens to Rs 1,000 per month.

Nadda also promised to implement the 7th Pay Commission for all government employees, so that “salaries of the employees will be disbursed on time”.

The party said it would initiate the “Meghalaya health infrastructure mission” by investing Rs 2,500 crore for establishing and upgrading medical colleges and other super speciality hospitals.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 22:38 IST
