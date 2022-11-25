scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

BJP claims ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan raised in MP leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Cong says clip ‘doctored’

Warning people against raising such slogans, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Those who had raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad will not be spared, stringent action will be taken against them."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and other leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

On third day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, the leaders of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a purported clip of the yatra and alleged slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were raised. The Congress called the video clip “doctored” and threatened legal action against those trying to “defame” the yatra.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said, “Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Is this yatra to unite India or to unite those who want to divide India. They have divided India earlier too and now to they plan to repeat it?”

Rahul's Bharat Jodo yatra pushes Pappu behind, strikes a chord — but hard work awaits off-camera

Warning people against raising such slogans, Chouhan said, “Those who had raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad will not be spared, stringent action will be taken against them.”

Similar comments were made by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, state BJP president V D Sharma, MP state media in-charge Lokendra Parashar, BJP organisational secretary Hitanand Sharma.

'Not policies but weapons': In MP leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at demonetisation, Agniveer

VD Sharma, while speaking to reporters, said, “It unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is moving with support from Pakistan and slogans of Pakistan Zindabad are being raised.”

Meanwhile, Congress denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action. General secretary of Congress and communications in-charge Jayram Ramesh said, “The huge response to Bharat Jodo Yatra has rattled the BJP and thus they are trying to defame the yatra using a doctored video. We are immediately taking legal action against this. We are prepared for such disgusting gimmicks.”

Congress also accused BJP of forcefully stopping families displaced by mining project in Chattarpur from meeting Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Jayram Ramesh tweeted, “The Madhya Pradesh Govt. intimidated and aggressively prevented tribal families displaced by the diamond mining project in Chhatarpur district from meeting Rahul Gandhi this afternoon. This is democracy-BJP style.”

In the past, similar cases have been registered in the state where it was alleged that ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans were raised but all the cases are sub judice.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 06:28:39 pm
Does your birth — vaginal or C section — decide how you respond to vaccines?

