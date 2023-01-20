No action against Brij Bhushan yet: Why BJP is taking its time

While Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told The Indian Express Friday that the BJP had not asked him for a clarification, and the party “need not get into the picture”, sources said there is some concern within the BJP over the intensifying protests by some of the country’s top wrestlers against its long-serving MP.

There is also worry over the effect the controversy might have on the morale of other sportspersons, especially given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on acknowledging and honouring their contributions.

Must Read | BJP has not sought any clarification from me: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

However, sources said, the BJP might not seek Singh’s resignation as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president yet, as the charges against him are “not convincing”. Singh’s four-year tenure is scheduled to end in February, incidentally. He has now spent 10 years at the post, having become WFI president for the third time in February 2019.

“The party leadership is aware of the poor state of affairs in various sports bodies, but the allegations raised by the wrestlers against Singh are not convincing,” a party source said. “So as of today, it is unlikely that the BJP leadership will put pressure on him to quit.”

Sources said Singh has told the party that there is a “conspiracy” behind the allegations as he had “antagonised a few powerful personalities” recently. He declared publicly Friday that he would not quit.

BJP leaders also cited Singh’s recent scraps with some well-known personalities. Last month, he had called Baba Ramdev the “king of adulterators” and sought a probe into his food items, provoking a notice by the yoga guru asking him to apologise. Singh refused to do so.

Last year, the Kaiserganj MP had criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh administration over its flood management, accusing it of being ill-prepared, not doing enough for relief, and said people had been left “bhagwan bharose (to the mercy of god)”.

Advertisement

Last year, he was involved in a public spat with a Union Minister at Parliament House, alleging that the minister had refused to meet him despite repeated requests.

“Singh’s aides say there could be a political push behind the allegations. Although there is no clarity on that, his version is important and cannot be ignored,” a party leader from Uttar Pradesh said.

Must Read Pulse | How ‘shaktishaali’ Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has ducked mud so far

The leader also pointed out that Singh was largely a self-made leader, not originally from the BJP cadre. “His victory and functioning as an MP are mostly at the individual level,” he said.

Advertisement

BJP sources believe Opposition parties taking up the issue helps further Singh’s argument that the issue is “political”. The Congress demanded Friday that the WFI be dissolved and PM Modi explain what action was taken when issues were reportedly flagged to him by a wrestler in 2021.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedu questioned “lack of action” by the Union Sports Ministry and National Commission for Women (NCW) against Singh. “The NCW has taken suo motu action in many instances earlier, but here they are waiting for women wrestlers to complain first. Amazing double standards,” Chaturvedi said in a tweet.

Asked about what the NCW was doing in the matter, chairperson Rekha Sharma said she had not received any complaint. “If they want us to take any action, the wrestlers should give a complaint to us,” she told The Indian Express Friday.

This is different from the BJP’s reaction in 2018 when Union minister M J Akbar was accused of sexual harassment by women journalists. He was asked by the party to put in his papers.

In 2019, the BJP had expelled its UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was accused of raping a woman in Unnao.

Advertisement

In March 2021, following allegations of sexual harassment, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had resigned from the Karnataka Cabinet.

However, hockey player-turned-politician Sandeep Singh continues in the Haryana ministry despite accusations of sexual harassment by a woman coach. While Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar divested him of the Sports portfolio, he has stuck to the stand, despite protests, that Singh cannot be removed on the basis of allegations.

Advertisement

Reflecting the unease over the BJP’s silence on the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a woman party MP said: “Yeh log dekh-dekh-kar action lete hain (they pick and choose who to take action against). There is no uniform rule.”

A party leader argued that they had to follow some procedure. “The resignations earlier did not happen overnight. The party leadership did an assessment of the complaints and conducted inquiries of its own. The suggestions were made (to the leaders) after the inquiries.”

Advertisement

The leader pointed out that Akbar’s case was also different from the others. “It happened at the peak of the MeToo movement the world over. The international community was looking at the Indian leadership to know what action it took as the BJP and the government were giving a lot of thrust to women empowerment, including through its Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao campaign.”

Akbar held the high-profile portfolio of Minister of State, External Affairs, at the time.

Another leader said the party might have to reconsider should the allegations against Singh spiral and invite international attention, given the status of the wrestlers involved and in the light of other such incidents in the sporting world. Singh is also the vice-president of the United World Wrestling-Asia.

“We will have to see how the government defends itself on this issue without taking any action,” the source said.