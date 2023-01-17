scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

At BJP National Executive, a new slogan: ‘Governance of saturation’

Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis moves socio-economic resolution, talks of India's rise as '5th largest economy', Ram temple, welfare schemes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the second day of BJP's National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
At BJP National Executive, a new slogan: ‘Governance of saturation’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The policies and the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken the he country to “a politics of saturation and governance of saturation” and transformed Indian from “one among the fragile five economies to the fifth largest economy”, the BJP said in its socio economic resolution adopted in the national executive meeting.

The resolution moved by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and seconded by union minister V Muraleedharan and party MP from Haryana Sunita Duggal, lauded Modi for his achievements and for the G 20 presidency.

Also Read |Ensure BJP wins all 9 states in 2023: Nadda to leaders at executive meet

The resolution also praised Modi’s efforts for the fast construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “The opposition was trying to ridicule the BJP asking for the time schedule for the Ram Temple construction. Now the Temple is being made and now the dates are also announced,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was briefing the media on the socio economic resolution.

Pradhan listed the government’s welfare initiatives which included free ration to poor, direct benefit transfer of Rs 22.6 lakh crore for the beneficiaries in order to check leakages and the increase in the fund for PM housing schemes (from RS 75 000 per unit to 1.5 lakh per unit ). “India is fast becoming the leader in the digital transaction and Joe 40/100 digital transactions happen in India,” he said

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in six states
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Delhi Confidential: Sachin Pilot’s show of strength ahead of Rajast...
Don't miss |Opposition’s negative campaign to damage PM negated by Supreme Court response: BJP resolution

Pradhan said the unicorns and start ups have made the Indian youth from job seekers to job providers. “The government’s initiatives have not only strengthened the economy and made it Atmanirbhar (self reliant), an awareness also has been created about India’s position,” the minister said.

The minister said India’s contribution in global GDP has gone up from 2.6 percent 3.5 percent.

According to Pradhan, the Modi government has led to the country to a “politics of saturation and governance of saturation” Explaining it, he said that the government has made its promise of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas a reality by reaching the benefits of its programs to every common citizen irrespective of religious or caste or region. “The vyavasta is for everyone. The bottom of the pyramid people get the delivery at their doorstep. That’s what we meant by governance of saturation,” Pradhan said.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 13:01 IST
Next Story

Youth leaves Kerala cops on patrolling duty spellbound with his song. Watch video

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close