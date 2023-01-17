At BJP National Executive, a new slogan: ‘Governance of saturation’

The policies and the initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has taken the he country to “a politics of saturation and governance of saturation” and transformed Indian from “one among the fragile five economies to the fifth largest economy”, the BJP said in its socio economic resolution adopted in the national executive meeting.

The resolution moved by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and seconded by union minister V Muraleedharan and party MP from Haryana Sunita Duggal, lauded Modi for his achievements and for the G 20 presidency.

The resolution also praised Modi’s efforts for the fast construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “The opposition was trying to ridicule the BJP asking for the time schedule for the Ram Temple construction. Now the Temple is being made and now the dates are also announced,” said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was briefing the media on the socio economic resolution.

Pradhan listed the government’s welfare initiatives which included free ration to poor, direct benefit transfer of Rs 22.6 lakh crore for the beneficiaries in order to check leakages and the increase in the fund for PM housing schemes (from RS 75 000 per unit to 1.5 lakh per unit ). “India is fast becoming the leader in the digital transaction and Joe 40/100 digital transactions happen in India,” he said

Pradhan said the unicorns and start ups have made the Indian youth from job seekers to job providers. “The government’s initiatives have not only strengthened the economy and made it Atmanirbhar (self reliant), an awareness also has been created about India’s position,” the minister said.

The minister said India’s contribution in global GDP has gone up from 2.6 percent 3.5 percent.

According to Pradhan, the Modi government has led to the country to a “politics of saturation and governance of saturation” Explaining it, he said that the government has made its promise of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas a reality by reaching the benefits of its programs to every common citizen irrespective of religious or caste or region. “The vyavasta is for everyone. The bottom of the pyramid people get the delivery at their doorstep. That’s what we meant by governance of saturation,” Pradhan said.