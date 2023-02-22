In eye of Dr Chag ‘suicide’ storm, BJP MP Rajesh Chudasama stares at Junagadh shifting sands

With about a year to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Junagadh, Rajesh Chudasama, seems to be caught at the centre of a storm amid growing demands for lodging an FIR against him in the alleged suicide of a prominent physician in Veraval. In his purported “suicide note”, Dr Atul Chag allegedly blamed the MP and his father Naran Chudasama for his extreme step.

Dr Chag belonged to the upper caste Lohana community, whose members in various parts of the state, including Surat, Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Rajkot, have submitted memorandums to government officers, demanding the registration of an FIR and the launch of a probe against those named in his suicide note.

On February 12, Chag, who had a hospital in Veraval town in Gir Somnath district, was found hanging by a muffler tied to a ceiling fan at his residence in the same hospital building. A purported note, written by hand in Gujarati, recovered from there states, “Hun Naranbhai tatha Rajeshbhaina Chudamsamana karne atmahatya karu chhu (I am committing suicide due to Naranbhai and Rajeshbhai Chudasama).”

Five days later, the deceased’s son Hitarth filed a complaint with the Veraval police station, stating that his father died by suicide as Rajesh and Naran had not been returning about Rs 1.75 crore, which Chag had lent them since 2008, and were instead threatening him of “dire consequences” if he demanded the money back.

On the basis of Hitarth’s complaint, the Gir Somnath police have started a primary inquiry, although a case was registered for an “accident death”. They have sent the purported suicide note to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rajkot for handwriting analysis, apart from sending his phone for retrieving data.

Naran told The Indian Express Monday that Chag had lost around Rs nine crore in the stock market after the prices of his equity shares of the Adani Group companies crashed following the recent release of the Hindenburg Research’s report accusing Adani of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”.

The BJP MP’s father claimed that their names were being dragged in the case “for political reasons”, even though he admitted that his family had close ties with Chag since 1995.

On his part, Rajesh, 39, has continued to maintain silence ten days after Chag’s death, even as the Lohana community members have been holding protests to press for an FIR in the matter.

Evidently, the MP finds himself on a sticky wicket. Rajesh is said to have a clean image. In 2010, a woman had filed a case against him and three other persons under Section 354 of the IPC, accusing them of using criminal force with an intent to outrage her modesty. In 2016, they were however acquitted by a magisterial court in Mangrol, which said the complainant’s testimony did not “inspire confidence”.

The woman complainant in this case also belongs to a political family. During the trial, the defence had underlined that the brother of one of the accused was allegedly beaten up by a member of the woman’s family and therefore, the accused had filed a complaint of assault and rioting against the woman’s brother and others just minutes before the woman claimed she was assaulted. The woman’s appeal against their acquittal has been pending in a higher court.

Notwithstanding the favourable outcome in that case, Rajesh has been facing the heat in the Chag case. Two days after the doctor’s death, Rajya Sabha MP and the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) director (corporate affairs), Parimal Nathwani, who also belongs to the Lohana community, tweeted, “Suicide & the suicidal note by Dr Atul Chag has not only left the family grief-stricken but also in profound fear! Hope the #Police deals with the family in humility & brings out the truth without heeding to any pressure,” tagging the minister of state for home, Harsh Sanghvi, inspector general of police, Junagadh range and the SPs of Gir Somnath and Junagadh.

The word doing the rounds in the Junagadh political circles now is that Nathwani’s public statement marks a shift in political equations for Rajesh in the constituency, which comprises Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts. Dhirubhai Ambani, the RIL’s founder, was a native of Kukasavada, a village abutting Chorwad, Rajesh’s hometown in Junagadh district. Hira Chudasama, elder brother of Naran, was the president of the Chorwad municipality and Chudasamas had played a key role in helping the Ambanis get back their ancestral home from a person who purchased it after the Ambanis had migrated from the village several decades ago, said sources close to Chudasamas.

BJP sources say Nathwani had played a role in the BJP giving the ticket to Rajesh for the latter’s maiden Assembly election from Mangrol in 2012. Rajesh, who belongs to the Koli community, defeated the Congress’s Chandrika Chudasama in that 2012 election, thereby making a successful debut in electoral politics.

Known to be soft-spoken and suave, Rajesh rose to prominence after the fall of Dinu Solanki, Junagadh’s strongman MP, who was named as an accused in the 2010 murder of RTI activist Amit Jethva. In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Solanki, a Karadiya Rajput, was arrested by the CBI in the Jethva murder case. Subsequently, the BJP fielded Rajesh, a Koli, in the Junagadh seat, where he emerged victorious. The saffron party fielded Rajesh again from the Koli-dominated seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and he retained it by defeating Congress’s Punja Vansh, a fellow Koli leader.

Months after he was elected as the MLA from Mangrol seat, Vimal Chudasama, also a Koli leader, had wrested the Chorwad municipality from the BJP. Vimal contested the 2017 Assembly election from Somnath as a Congress nominee and defeated then minister Jasha Barad. In the Chorwad municipality polls later, Vimal’s group retained control of the civic body and his wife Jalpa was elected as its president.

In the 2022 Assembly election, Vimal retained his seat by defeating Mansinh Parmar of the BJP. Parmar had later declared that he would not forgive the “Jaichands (traitors)” even as his uncle, former minister Govind Parmar, highlighted that he had organised an election meeting in Kodinar for Rajesh despite opposition from his Karadiya Rajput community.

Both Rajesh and Vimal rode an open jeep together during a rally taken out by Kolis in Veraval on January 14 this year, following which Vimal had declared that he was a Koli first and a Congressman later.

“But Rajesh is no longer the soft-spoken politician with a clean image. His hooliganism is increasing by the day and Dr Chag’s death by suicide is a case in point,” a local leader alleged.