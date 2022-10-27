BJP releases manifesto in high-stakes Telangana bypoll, catches TRS, Cong off-guard

THE Telangana BJP Wednesday released a manifesto for the Munugode bypoll scheduled to be held on November 3, promising to develop the constituency in 500 days with the help of over Rs 1,000 crore in central government funds. Neither the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), nor Congress or other contesting parties, including Independents, have released any manifestos for the by-poll.

The eight-page, 28-point “master plan” promises all-round development of Munugode, with funds and direct oversight of at least 10 Central ministries. As per the manifesto, the National Highways Authority of India will invest over Rs 200 crore to develop three stretches of highways that connect to Munugode. Under the Union Ministry of Textiles, a textile park would be developed with Rs 100 crore.

The manifesto states that a central fluoride research centre attached with a 100-bed hospital will be established at Munugode, at a cost of Rs 100 crores. It will be managed by the National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad. An ITI will be established at Chotuppal with Rs 25 crore, while a Navodaya School will be set up at Marriguda.

To address the drinking water problems in the Chotuppal area, the Union Jal Shakti Ministry plans to implement a Rs 100 crore project to bring water from the Musi river to be supplied to all areas in Chotuppal.

Releasing the “Munugode Assembly Constituency All-round Development and Mega Master Plan with Central Government Funds Manifesto”, Dr Vivek Venkata Swamy, BJP national executive member and BJP Munugode by-election steering committee chairman, said the Centre will regularly conduct employment drives for youth in the constituency, apart from facilitating loans to unemployed people wanting to start small businesses.

The BJP is promising to give Rs 10,000 per season to farmers living in cities who are not covered by any Telangana government scheme, and will provide PM Fasal Yojna to all farmers in the constituency. A 10-bed ESI hospital has been proposed at Chotuppal, while the Rachakonda area, which has a beautiful fort, will be developed as a national tourist spot by the Centre. All villages in Munugode constituency will receive special development funds from the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry, while PM schools will be set up in each of the mandals.

A Khelo India stadium has been proposed to be set up at Chotuppal, along with a tribal co-operative by the Marketing Development Federation of India Limited under Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to help tribals sell their produce. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will also establish IT centres at Chandur and Chotuppal.

Dr Swamy and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the BJP manifesto is a game-changer. “The TRS and Congress have nothing to offer to Munugode. We are saying that we will transform Munugode into a well-developed constituency in less than two years,” Kumar said.

Both the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), and the Telangana Congress, appeared to have been caught off-guard by the BJP manifesto announcement. Leaders of both parties refused to comment, saying they have to read the full BJP manifesto and analyse it before they can comment on it.

Nalgonda TRS MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy said the BJP is not assuring anything that the TRS government is already not implementing in the constituency. “The BJP government at the Centre is not giving us our share of funds to implement many schemes. Our TRS government is giving all the funds which were supposed to be given by the Centre. We are already implementing everything that is mentioned in the BJP Munugode manifesto,” he said.

TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said the BJP should not make promises ahead of a by-poll because it will never fulfill these. “A manifesto for a by-poll? BJP is going to lose badly so they have come up with this,” he said.