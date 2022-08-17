Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC

Updated: August 17, 2022 9:28:45 pm
BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan who was included in the party’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Wednesday is one of the party’s senior woman leaders and the national president of the Mahila Morcha, its women’s wing.
The 52-year-old has close ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She was mentored by Pon Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader from south Tamil Nadu who has been on the sidelines since new leaders such as Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan, and current state president K Annamalai emerged. Srinivasan’s home turf is Coimbatore South, which she represents in the Assembly. She is one of the party’s four MLAs in Tamil Nadu.
Srinivasan’s entry into politics was through a Vivekananda study circle that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a students’ organisation affiliated to the RSS, ran on college campuses. A moderate figure in the party like former BJP state chief Soundararajan, she lost the 2011 Assembly election from Chennai’s Mylapore constituency and then again from Coimbatore South in 2016. She won the Assembly polls last year in her third attempt.
Srinivasan’s political career for long was stalled because of factionalism in the state unit and her association with Radhakrishnan’s group. Since she hails from a region that did not do well during demonetisation and due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the BJP leader faced the heat because of the policies. Srinivasan was on the receiving end every time MSMEs and industries in the Coimbatore and Tirupur regions were in trouble.
Subscriber Only Stories
Srinivasan once told The Indian Express that the late Sushma Swaraj was a pillar of strength for her. “She encouraged me a lot and told me about the necessity of women in electoral politics.”
Those close to the BJP leader said one of her biggest challenges in the two Assembly elections that she lost was the indifference of some leaders, all of them men. In an interview with The Indian Express last year, Srinivasan said women leaders face problems everywhere. “I also have problems, troubles … Even now I am facing it. But I see it as a mix of many good and bad things that can happen in a family … That is why I don’t talk about these issues outside. Some rivals became friends later, and opposing parties themselves became allies. So, I focus only on serving people. Time will change, I believe that my destiny is in my hands.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Woman dies in Jaipur week after she was set on fire
Manipur to host its first Durand Cup match Thursday
No threat to 50-over game, feels Rohit Sharma
Scotland man, 82, scales 282 mountains
ICSI Company Secretaries result Date and Time: Professional and executive programme result to be declared on August 25
J&K set to get 25 lakh new voters as rolls revised to include ‘ordinarily’ residents
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham
Karnataka polytechnic college eyes pact with Athens State University for offering twinning degrees
‘106 out of 1,00,000’: Deaths by PM2.5 in Delhi well above global median, study finds
Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next
Your Daily Wrap: BJP drops big names in top body rejig; MHA contradicts minister’s ‘flats for Rohingyas’ statement; and more
Nayanthara’s vacation photos with husband Vignesh is stirring our wanderlust; check them out