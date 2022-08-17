scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC

Mentored by veteran Tamil Nadu BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, Coimbatore South MLA has said she considered Sushma Swaraj ‘a pillar of strength’.

Written by Arun Janardhanan | Chennai |
Updated: August 17, 2022 9:28:45 pm
Vanathi Srinivasan(File photo)

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan who was included in the party’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Wednesday is one of the party’s senior woman leaders and the national president of the Mahila Morcha, its women’s wing.

The 52-year-old has close ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). She was mentored by Pon Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader from south Tamil Nadu who has been on the sidelines since new leaders such as Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan, and current state president K Annamalai emerged. Srinivasan’s home turf is Coimbatore South, which she represents in the Assembly. She is one of the party’s four MLAs in Tamil Nadu.

Srinivasan’s entry into politics was through a Vivekananda study circle that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a students’ organisation affiliated to the RSS, ran on college campuses. A moderate figure in the party like former BJP state chief Soundararajan, she lost the 2011 Assembly election from Chennai’s Mylapore constituency and then again from Coimbatore South in 2016. She won the Assembly polls last year in her third attempt.

Srinivasan’s political career for long was stalled because of factionalism in the state unit and her association with Radhakrishnan’s group. Since she hails from a region that did not do well during demonetisation and due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the BJP leader faced the heat because of the policies. Srinivasan was on the receiving end every time MSMEs and industries in the Coimbatore and Tirupur regions were in trouble.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...Premium
UPSC Key-August 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech...
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...Premium
BJP shake-up: Gadkari & Shivraj out of Parliamentary Board, Yediyurap...
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...Premium
Crypto romance scams: ‘Asian women’ on Twitter are coming for...
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to sayPremium
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say

Srinivasan once told The Indian Express that the late Sushma Swaraj was a pillar of strength for her. “She encouraged me a lot and told me about the necessity of women in electoral politics.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Those close to the BJP leader said one of her biggest challenges in the two Assembly elections that she lost was the indifference of some leaders, all of them men. In an interview with The Indian Express last year, Srinivasan said women leaders face problems everywhere. “I also have problems, troubles … Even now I am facing it. But I see it as a mix of many good and bad things that can happen in a family … That is why I don’t talk about these issues outside. Some rivals became friends later, and opposing parties themselves became allies. So, I focus only on serving people. Time will change, I believe that my destiny is in my hands.”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 09:27:15 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: Why has FIFA banned India, and what happens to Indian football now?

2

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

3

Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

4

Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan dropped from BJP's parliamentary board

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon

Featured Stories

Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Zakia Soman writes: Justice died a thousand deaths when rapists and murde...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Killing of a Kashmiri Pandit: Normal life remains a distant dream for Pan...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being a...
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Explained | The Digit Insurance IPO: promoters, performance, and concerns
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
Close to RSS, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan elevated to CEC
J&K set to get 25 lakh new voters as rolls revised to include 'ordina...
J&K set to get 25 lakh new voters as rolls revised to include 'ordina...
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’

Premium
Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Centre grants VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Xavier Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pics

Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man United future soon

Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man United future soon

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused
Money laundering case

Jacqueline's cryptic note after ED names her as accused

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Karnataka minister’s remark on Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in schools draws flak

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Crypto romance scams: 'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Virat Kohli on mental health: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 17: Latest News
Advertisement