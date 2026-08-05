Stung by bypoll loss, a rare BJP apology: Madhya Pradesh Speaker ‘withdraws’ remarks on Kushwahas

Narendra Singh Tomar’s statement on the community’s ‘somersaults’ had triggered an immediate backlash, with community leaders accusing him of questioning the caste’s political credibility

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalAug 5, 2026 03:20 PM IST
narendra singh tomarTomar issued a public apology to the Kushwaha community, withdrawing remarks made during the by-election campaign that described the community as one that "gulati khata hai" (does somersaults, an expression suggesting it frequently shifts political loyalties). (@nstomar/X)
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Madhya Pradesh Speaker and veteran BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar has become the first leader from the party to publicly apologise to the Kushwaha community in the aftermath of the Datia bypoll loss, after an introspection revealed that his remarks during the campaign trail may have hurt the ruling party’s chances as the crucial community swung towards the Congress party.

Tomar issued a public apology to the Kushwaha community, withdrawing remarks made during the by-election campaign that described the community as one that “gulati khata hai” (does somersaults, an expression suggesting it frequently shifts political loyalties).

During the campaign, Tomar had said: “The BJP has always been tolerant and dedicated towards the Kushwaha community. But from time to time, the Kushwaha community has indulged in ‘gulati khana’, affecting its own credibility.”

The statement triggered an immediate backlash, with community leaders accusing one of the BJP’s tallest leaders in the Gwalior-Chambal region of questioning the caste’s political credibility.

On Wednesday, the Assembly Speaker, addressing the community in a signed letter, wrote: “In the past few days, I had gone to the residence of BJP president Kamlesh Kushwaha for a family function. During that conversation, I said that the Kushwaha community and we are complementary to each other… Throughout my life, I have respected the Kushwaha community and will continue to do so. I cannot even imagine insulting it. If any of my words have hurt any member of the community, I withdraw those words and express regret for the pain caused.”

The apology comes as the BJP’s internal assessment increasingly points towards the erosion of support among Kushwahas, who account for an estimated 12 per cent of Datia’s electorate and are regarded as one of the constituency’s most influential Other Backward Class (OBC) voting blocs. With Congress candidate Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh winning by 6,016 votes, even a modest swing among the community could have proved decisive.

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Congress leaders insist they recognised that opportunity early. While the BJP was battling resentment after denying a ticket to former Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the Congress quietly built a parallel social coalition around OBC communities, particularly the Kushwahas.

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Satna MLA Siddharth Kushwaha, credited with the decisive victory for the Congress, remained camped in Datia for weeks, coordinating booth-level mobilisation and local outreach among Kushwaha leaders. Party functionaries argue the campaign helped consolidate sections of the community behind the Congress in a contest where every social bloc mattered.

The apology is the latest sign of the BJP’s unusually public introspection after losing what had become a prestige contest.

Within hours of the result, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a review meeting with state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, ministers and campaign managers. The party subsequently dissolved the entire Datia district organisation, constituted review committees and examined allegations of sabotage by local leaders and councillors.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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