Stung by bypoll loss, a rare BJP apology: Madhya Pradesh Speaker ‘withdraws’ remarks on Kushwahas

Tomar issued a public apology to the Kushwaha community, withdrawing remarks made during the by-election campaign that described the community as one that "gulati khata hai" (does somersaults, an expression suggesting it frequently shifts political loyalties). (@nstomar/X)

Madhya Pradesh Speaker and veteran BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar has become the first leader from the party to publicly apologise to the Kushwaha community in the aftermath of the Datia bypoll loss, after an introspection revealed that his remarks during the campaign trail may have hurt the ruling party’s chances as the crucial community swung towards the Congress party.

Tomar issued a public apology to the Kushwaha community, withdrawing remarks made during the by-election campaign that described the community as one that “gulati khata hai” (does somersaults, an expression suggesting it frequently shifts political loyalties).

During the campaign, Tomar had said: “The BJP has always been tolerant and dedicated towards the Kushwaha community. But from time to time, the Kushwaha community has indulged in ‘gulati khana’, affecting its own credibility.”