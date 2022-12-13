BJP MP MLA seeks ‘total change’ in govt, party to repeat Gujarat results in state

A BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, Narayan Tripathi, has written a letter to party national president J P Nadda, seeking changes in both the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government and V D Sharma-led state organisation, on the lines of neighbouring Gujarat.

Saying this was needed for a similar victory in the coming Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Tripathi, the MLA from Maihar, has called it the wish of workers.

In his letter to Nadda, Tripathi congratulated the BJP for its record win in Gujarat, and said: “Small workers like me who are always the party’s well-wishers and want the party to again form a government in Madhya Pradesh on the lines of Gujarat, urge that taking into account the wishes of party workers, there should be a total change in the government and organisation of the state. This is needed for the start of a new era in the state, so that anti-incumbency among the people is settled and new people are given an opportunity. (There should be) A new methodology for running of the government and organisation, as a result of which a victory similar to Gujarat can be repeated in MP.”

A year ahead of the elections in Gujarat, the BJP had replaced Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire Cabinet. In the recent Assembly elections, the move paid heavy dividends, with the BJP not only winning for the seventh consecutive time, but also with the highest total of any party in the state (156 of 182 seats). The BJP also replaced 45 MLAs with new faces, and all of them won barring two.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tripathi said: “I have been a sitting MLA from 2003, first with the Samajwadi Party and since 2013, with the BJP. I understand Madhya Pradesh’s politics. For any government that stays for too long, there is anti-incumbency. This government has been in power since 2003 and one can feel the anti-incumbency. Similarly, not everything is right within the state organisation. There is a need for a complete reshuffle to get the BJP government again to power.”

Asked if he saw anyone as the CM replacement for Chouhan (many support Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as that face), Tripathi said: “I do not look at anyone as the prospective CM face… I have written the letter only keeping the development of my region in mind.”