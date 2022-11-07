scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

‘Big boost for social justice’: BJP leaders welcome SC judgment on EWS quota

The Supreme Court, while hearing petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the 103rd amendment to the Constitution, said that reservation on economic basis does not violate the essential features of the Constitution.

A bench of Supreme Court judges during a verdict on 10 per cent quota in colleges and government jobs for the poor or EWS (Economically Weaker Sections). (PTI)

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have hailed the Supreme Court judgment which upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

The top court, in its 3-2 split verdict, said the law on EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

The BJP termed the judgment a “victory” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his “mission” to provide social justice to the country’s poor.

“Supreme Court upholds the legality of EWS reservation for unreserved sections. Another big credit for PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Gareeb Kalyan. A big boost in the direction of social justice,” said BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

Telangana MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the judgment reinforces Modi’s Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas pledge.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the apex court’s verdict “will bring great relief to the poor and weaker sections of all castes and religions”. “The decision in this regard in the Supreme Court today will certainly be useful in bringing the poor into the mainstream,” he added.

Welcoming the top court verdict, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil said, “I am glad the Supreme Court has given a nod to EWS reservation. Under this, individuals cutting across caste and community and religion will be eligible to avail the quota.” He further said the quota will give golden opportunities to poor students to pursue their education and avail job opportunities.

Another minister from Maharashtra Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “You cannot choose in which caste you wish to take birth. You don’t take birth in any religion by making an advance booking. Hence, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has mentioned in the Constitution that if anyone is facing financial stress without his mistake, then the Centre and state together should make a law. Regardless of caste or religion, everyone has the right to live, right to get employment.”

However, Congress leader Udit Raj expressed his displeasure over the verdict saying that while he is not against EWS reservation, the Supreme Court’s U-turn on what it had been holding ever since Indira Sahani judgement “pained him”. “Whenever SC/ST/OBC reservation matters came, SC always reminded the limit of 50%.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the verdict is a setback in the “century-long struggle for social justice”.  “After a thorough analysis of the judgment and consultation with legal experts, a decision will be taken regarding the next steps to continue our struggle against this system of reservation for the forward community which is against social justice,” he said.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:23:15 pm
