BJP comes all guns blazing on last day of campaign, emphasising Himachal’s need for ‘double-engine sarkar’

An intense campaign by the BJP and the Congress for the 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly came to end on Thursday, two days ahead of polling on Saturday. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath held rallies in the state on the final day of campaigning.

“In the last five years, the double-engine government has worked rapidly for the development of the entire state, and especially for border areas of Himachal that were neglected for decades. I want to see this development campaign reach as high as the peaks of the Himalayas. When this central government came [to power] in 2014, and there was another party in government here, it did not allow the Centre’s plans to go ahead. In 2017, when the BJP government was formed in Himachal, development resumed,” said PM Modi in a final message as campaigning ended.

The PM also reminded people that the vote will be for the “future of Devbhoomi”.

MP Rahul Gandhi, who did not visit Himachal for campaigning, despite being listed as a star campaigner, tweeted, “Women of Himachal Pradesh will get ₹1,500 every month in their account—this is Congress’s ‘Har Ghar Laxmi’ guarantee. This is not a false promise like the BJP, it is the true promise of the Congress—they fulfill what they say.”

Vadra addressed a public rally in Sirmaur and reiterated her party’s promise of re-introducing the OPS scheme and providing 5 lakh jobs to Himachal’s youth. She slammed the government for incurring a debt of Rs 70,000 crore, while spending state funds to sponsor rallies and party functions. A door-to-door campaign in Shimla by Vadra was cancelled due to bad weather.

In the absence of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, Vadra led the party’s campaigning in the state. “We’re confident of getting two-thirds majority. Even PM Modi has conceded that the Congress is winning. That is why he is saying that if BJP does not come to power, the state will not get coordination from the Centre,” said Rajeev Shukla, AICC Himachal in-charge, on the final day of campaigning.

In an attempt to end the campaign with a bang, the BJP brought in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Shimla for a press conference. She spoke about national- and state- level schemes that have impacted the state, and emphasised that the government is committed to welfare.

“The Himachal government not only implemented central schemes, but also made schemes in Himachal along similar lines. The best example is Ayushman Yojana and Himcare Scheme. People who were left out of Ayushman were included in Himcare. This is why the double-engine government is necessary for development,” she said.

J.P. Nadda, who has been making multiple visits to the state in the wake of rebellion within party ranks, held multiple meetings with locals and workers. UP CM Yogi Adityanath concluded his fifth visit, while addressing 16 rallies in different constituencies.

The BJP is looking to “change riwaz” while the Congress is hoping to maintain tradition. The results of the polls will be declared on December 10, along with those of the Gujarat Assembly polls.