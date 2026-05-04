BJP hattrick loading in Assam, early trends indicate, as Congress falters

With early trends in for 109 out the 126 seats in the state, the BJP has taken leads in 68, and its allies the Bodoland People’s Front and the Asom Gana Parishad in 8 and 7 respectively. (ANI Photo)

Two hours into counting in Assam, the early trends from the initial round of counting seems to indicate a wide lead for the BJP, which is eyeing its third consecutive win in the state.

With early trends in for 109 out the 126 seats in the state, the BJP has taken leads in 68, and its allies the Bodoland People’s Front and the Asom Gana Parishad in 8 and 7 respectively. These early leads have been established in some of the most closely watched contests of this election: Dispur, where recent Congress turncoat Pradyut Bordoloi has been fielded by the BJP; Central Guwahati, where the opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad’s young candidate Kunki Chowdhury had become the target of sustained attack by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and where the BJP’s Vijay Kumar Gupta has taken an early lead; Sibsagar, where the BJP has fielded former ULFA leader Kushal Dowari against the Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi, the incumbent from the seat; and Haflong, where the BJP fielded a fresh candidate Rupali Langthasa in place of incumbent minister Nandita Gorlosa, who subsequently joined the Congress and is now contesting as the party’s candidate.