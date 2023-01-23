BJP feels the heat in Haryana as sugarcane farmers stand their ground

The ongoing protests by sugarcane farmers in Haryana, who are demanding a hike in the crop’s price, have come at a bad time for the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government that is already facing Opposition heat over sexual harassment allegations against state minister Sandeep Singh and the newly introduced e-tenders for panchayat work.

Since January 20 (Friday), farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) Gurnam Singh Chaduni have stopped supplying sugarcane to all 14 sugar mills in Haryana and have been camping outside the mills. Farmer leaders say that in some places the protesters have even locked sugar mills. The situation has forced government officials to admit that the agitation has badly hampered the crushing of sugarcane at all mills except in Palwal.

A meeting between the protesters and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday evening failed to yield any result. “The government expressed its inability to raise sugarcane prices. During the 90-minute meeting, we told Chief Minister Khattar and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal to increase cane prices as there was inflation. But the chief minister said a committee has been set up already and on the basis of its report, a decision will be taken,” said BKU leader Rattan Mann. “We told the government that there is no need for a committee.”

In an official statement issued later, Khattar assured the delegation of farmers who came to meet him that his government would soon take a decision in the best public interest.

In Haryana, sugarcane is mainly produced in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, and Rohtak. But the pricing of sugarcane has been turned into an episode of political one-upmanship. The sugarcane farmers of Haryana have mostly received the highest price for the crop in the country. But this time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in neighbouring Punjab has increased sugarcane price to Rs 380 per quintal, compared to Rs 362 per quintal in Haryana.

Last year, the Congress government in Punjab offered Rs 361 per quintal to the farmers. And to take an upper hand, the BJP-JJP government in Haryana announced Rs 362 per quintal as the state advisory price (SAP) for the crop. But this year, till now, the sugar mills in Haryana are buying sugarcane at the existing rate.

This has upset Haryana farmers who were hoping to receive a higher SAP. The deadlock, according to political observers, is likely to further worsen the relations between the farmers and the government. Farmers say that if the matter is not resolved soon, their crops will get damaged. Further, they add, the standing crops won’t get them any money.

One of the leaders of those protesting, Satpal Kaushik said, “The ongoing tussle will not only affect a large section of farmers but nearly two lakh labourers too who are associated with the harvesting of sugarcane and crushing of sugarcane at the sugar mills. These labourers will turn idle in the absence of any work for harvesting, loading, and crushing at the sugar mills. In these circumstances, the government must enhance the sugarcane prices as input cost for the cultivation of the crop has increased.”

Kaushik went on to add, “The sugar mills in Haryana were operational for the past nearly 70 days. Punjab has given a good hike in sugarcane prices but Haryana farmers have got only a “committee” in the name of enhancement till now. Still nearly 60% of the sugarcane—which has an estimated worth of Rs 2,000 crore– is standing in the fields of farmers. So, the government should understand the gravity of the issue.”

The Haryana government has formed a committee headed by Dalal. Khattar recently said the committee was studying crop cost, the rate of sugar, its recovery and other related topics, and would soon submit a report. The CM also said his administration would increase the capacity of sugar mills. “Now work is being done in the direction of making ethanol in the mills, so that the losses of the mills can be reduced to some extent,” he added.

A BJP leader closely associated with the matter told The Indian Express that the viability factor was always important while fixing the price of any crop. The BJP leader termed the price hike in Punjab as a “political gimmick” by the AAP and alleged that the ongoing agitation in Haryana was “politically motivated”.

Of Haryana’s 14 sugar mills, 10 are cooperative mills, one is run by the government-administered HAFED (Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation), and the rest are run by private players. The BJP leader said, “The sugarcane price in Haryana is higher in comparison to other states like UP, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. If we increase the prices of sugarcane, then we have to offer more subsidies to the cooperative sugar mills. Now, the state government’s committee is studying how the sugar mills can be made profitable. The issue of the sugarcane prices will be decided only after the report of the committee.”

Principal Opposition party Congress has sharpened its attack on the Khattar government and demanded that the sugarcane price be increased. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said, “Despite repeated demands, the government did not increase the rate by a single paisa this time. Due to this, the farmers have to bear the loss of hundreds of crores of rupees.” Congress leaders also said the government when it was in power had always offered the highest price to farmers in the state. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had led the agitation against the three controversial farm laws, has announced a rally in Jind on January 26 to amplify the protesters’ voices.

Apart from the sugarcane growers, the Haryana government is already facing an agitation of village sarpanches, who are opposing the e-tendering for infrastructure work in villages. The Opposition is already attempting to corner the government by seeking the removal of state minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked on sexual harassment charges by the Chandigarh police. Sandeep Singh has claimed that the allegations are false and has received a measure of support from CM Khattar who has said “an allegation doesn’t make a person guilty”.